Roanoke’s First Certified Fiber Optic Technician Cohort Completes Training

The Roanoke Star
March 5, 2025

Students preparing to analyze fiber test results on a 20,000FT fiber segment using an OTDR

New College Institute (NCI) is proud to partner with Roanoke Higher Education Center to offer Certified Fiber Optic Technician (CFOT) training, and its first-ever cohort is complete!

Last week, six dedicated students gained hands-on experience in fiber optics, mastering the skills needed to build and maintain high-speed fiber networks.

We’re excited for these students as they take the next step in their careers—this is just the beginning of a bright future in the industry.

This partnership between NCI and Roanoke Higher Education Center is paving the way for a skilled workforce in fiber optics while expanding opportunities for individuals seeking high-demand careers. This collaboration ensures that students receive top-tier, hands-on training in cutting-edge fiber optic technology, preparing them for industry-recognized certification and future success.

By working together, NCI and Roanoke Higher Education Center are helping to meet the growing need for skilled fiber optic technicians while supporting workforce development and economic growth in the region.

Although the first cohort is complete, this partnership is far from finished. The next CFOT certification class at Roanoke Higher Education Center is May 12 – 16, 2025.

National Champion Trees program revitalized

