National Champion Trees program revitalized

Virginia’s Big Trees are once again part of a national register cataloging the largest of 561 species of tree. Of those, the largest trees on record in 96 of those species can be found here in the commonwealth.

For now.

Not that our trees are going to be felled anytime soon. As the national register fills in with trees from states with previously dormant Big Tree programs, it’s likely some of Virginia’s national champions will be dethroned. Virginia’s count of 96 champions, including co-champions, is more than any other state. That result owes more to the work done visiting, measuring, and cataloguing trees on a continuous basis.

Associate Professor Eric Wiseman, who heads the Virginia Big Trees catalogue, said several trees are impressive, but not necessarily in the ideal location for their type.

“We work really hard to find national champion trees, but I think this disparity is also a reflection that maybe other states, at least right now, aren’t really working hard to find theirs,” Wiseman said. “We know in some instances there are bigger trees than the specimen we have. but we just happen to have the wherewithal to do the work to measure it, nominate it, and see the process through.”

As an example, the current national champion loblolly pine stands on Virginia’s Eastern Shore.

“Isn’t that odd? It’s an impressive tree, for a pine,” he said. “We hold that crown for now, and this is interesting because that is a charismatic species so that would be one that I expect the southern foresters to kind of get up in arms about go out there and find a bigger one because foresters care about that sort of stuff a lot.”