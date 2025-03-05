National Champion Trees program revitalized

Virginia’s Big Trees are once again part of a national register cataloging the largest of 561 species of tree. Of those, the largest trees on record in 96 of those species can be found here in the commonwealth.
For now.
Not that our trees are going to be felled anytime soon. As the national register fills in with trees from states with previously dormant Big Tree programs, it’s likely some of Virginia’s national champions will be dethroned. Virginia’s count of 96 champions, including co-champions, is more than any other state. That result owes more to the work done visiting, measuring, and cataloguing trees on a continuous basis.
Associate Professor Eric Wiseman, who heads the Virginia Big Trees catalogue, said several trees are impressive, but not necessarily in the ideal location for their type.
“We work really hard to find national champion trees, but I think this disparity is also a reflection that maybe other states, at least right now, aren’t really working hard to find theirs,” Wiseman said. “We know in some instances there are bigger trees than the specimen we have. but we just happen to have the wherewithal to do the work to measure it, nominate it, and see the process through.”
As an example, the current national champion loblolly pine stands on Virginia’s Eastern Shore.
“Isn’t that odd? It’s an impressive tree, for a pine,” he said. “We hold that crown for now, and this is interesting because that is a charismatic species so that would be one that I expect the southern foresters to kind of get up in arms about go out there and find a bigger one because foresters care about that sort of stuff a lot.”
The loblolly is the quintessential southern pine with more favorable habitats in the Carolinas, Georgia, or Florida, making it likely such a larger specimen will be found.
As Wiseman and others in Virginia kept the Big Tree program extant, the national program went dark in 2021 when its managing organization, American Forests, decided to divest itself of the registry. After a three-year transition, the national register was restarted by the Herbert College of Agriculture at the University of Tennessee.
What benefits are offered by the Big Tree program?
- Conservation Awareness: The registry helps raise awareness about the importance of conserving large, old trees, which are vital for maintaining biodiversity and ecosystem health. These trees often provide critical habitats for various species of wildlife
- Historical and Cultural Value: Many of the trees listed in the registry have historical and cultural significance. They serve as living monuments that connect us to the past and remind us of the natural heritage we need to preserve for future generations
- Scientific Research: The data collected through the registry is valuable for scientific research. It helps scientists study tree growth patterns, climate change impacts, and forest health. This information can inform conservation strategies and forest management practices
- Public Engagement: The registry encourages public participation in conservation efforts. By allowing individuals to nominate trees, it fosters a sense of community and responsibility towards protecting natural resources
- Educational Tool: The registry serves as an educational resource, teaching people about different tree species, their ecological roles, and the importance of preserving large trees. It can inspire a greater appreciation for nature and motivate people to engage in conservation activities
The Big Trees are scored with three measurements: height, circumference of the trunk 54 inches above the ground, and average spread of the crown. Those measurements are plugged into a formula gives each tree a score. Like any competition, the champ is the one with the most points.
Anyone can nominate a tree. Here in Virginia, go to the Big Trees website and provide information that will make it to Wiseman. He’ll decide if further investigation is needed.
“I tell people that the champions are almost always bigger than you think,” Wiseman said. “People will often contact me and say they have a really big tree. It’s kind of a letdown what I have to tell them, ‘Sorry, your tree is about two-thirds the size of the state champion and only half the size of the national champion. It really is astounding the dimensions that these national champions get to for these species and how um usually they’re so out of the ordinary for the rank-and-file trees of that species.
– Chris Moody