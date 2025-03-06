Karen Waldron and Shawn Ricci’s gift will transform Veterinary Teaching Hospital

Karen Waldron and Shawn Ricci have devoted much time and passion to the care and training of elite competitive ponies and horses as well as improving the welfare of abandoned dogs and cats.

A $4 million gift from Waldron and Ricci will lift emergency care to another level for both horses and small pets at the Veterinary Teaching Hospital, part of the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine on Virginia Tech’s campus in Blacksburg.

The $2 million donated to each service at the hospital will enable the hiring of a second emergency care veterinarian in large animal, bringing in an additional critical care specialist in small animal, and supporting residents in equine and small animal care.

“The ability to have a second position is transformational for equine care because that allows us to position a dedicated service toward emergency and critical care,” said Chris Byron, head of the Department of Large Animal Clinical Sciences at the veterinary college.

The donation underscores a lengthy association that Waldron, CEO of Fralin & Waldron Inc., a commercial and residential building company headquartered in Daleville, has had with the veterinary college that last year celebrated its 40th year of conferring veterinary degrees upon new veterinarians.

“I have been working with the vet school since the doors opened,” said Waldron. “With both our equine business and small animals, we have spent a good portion of my life in treatments with all of the departments but mostly with emergency medicine.

“Over the years, we have had hundreds of horses, many llamas, and close to a hundred pets cared for by the vets and students there,” said Waldon, who added that she has worked closely with many veterinary college students and alums on her farm and even at universities and veterinary clinics in other regions.