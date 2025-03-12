Mill Mountain Theatre Brings Broadway’s “Waitress” to Roanoke

ROANOKE, VA – Mill Mountain Theatre is proud to present Waitress, the hit Broadway musical that’s “Opening Up” on the Trinkle Main Stage from March 12th through March 30th.

A heartwarming and empowering story, Waitress follows Jenna, a gifted pie-maker, as she finds the courage to transform her life. With unforgettable songs, moments of laughter, and heartfelt emotion, this musical is a must-see event for the season.

From the moment the curtain rises and the diner doors open, audiences will be swept into the world of Jenna, Becky, and Dawn—three women navigating life’s challenges with resilience, friendship, and hope. The show’s themes of strength and self-discovery make it a perfect production to honor Women’s History Month.

One of the musical’s early numbers, “Opening Up,” captures the comforting rhythm of diner life, with Dawn singing about the beauty of routine: “Everything in its place and timing.” This sentiment is echoed in the show’s stunning staging—where every movement, from the choreography to the shifting diner sets, is as precise and satisfying as one of Jenna’s delicious pies.

Tickets are available now at millmountain.org. Reserve your seat today and experience the magic of Waitress!