Starr Hill Roanoke Kicks off Outdoor Event Season With Marathon After Party

ROANOKE, VA – As the runners cross the finish line of America’s Toughest Road Race, the celebration continues at Starr Hill Pilot Brewery and Side Stage!

On Saturday, April 12th, from 12 PM to 6 PM, join the ultimate Marathon After-Party, featuring live music, food trucks, wellness vendors, and exclusive drink specials for runners who show their race bibs.

Taking the ‘The Love’ Stage will be The Eric Wayne Band, headlining the day with their signature high-energy performance. Kicking off the live music lineup is the newly reunited Shorefire, bringing their dynamic sound back to Roanoke for this special event.

Foodies can indulge in mouthwatering bites from Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop’s new food truck and local favorite The Hot Dog Girl. Meanwhile, runners can explore a variety of health and wellness vendors offering products and services to help rejuvenate after the marathon.

This event marks the first of Starr Hill’s monthly outdoor gatherings, running from April through October and designed to bring the community together through music, craft beer, and local businesses.

To top it all off, Starr Hill will be hosting a massive Retro Merch Sale featuring limited-edition and vintage Starr Hill gear at unbeatable prices—perfect for beer lovers and collectors!

“We’re thrilled to kick off our outdoor event season with such a fun and diverse lineup,” said Shannon Peters, Lead Bartender at Starr Hill Roanoke. “Whether you’re running in the marathon, cheering from the sidelines, or just looking for a great way to spend the afternoon, this is an event you won’t want to miss.”

Check out the Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage on April 12th for a day filled with great music, great beer, and great vibes!

For more information, visit starrhill.com or follow us on Facebook and Instagram.