Roanoke County Offers Free Septic Tank Pump-Outs for Eligible Residents

Roanoke County and the Roanoke Valley-Alleghany Regional Commission (RVARC) have partnered using grant funds from the Virginia Environmental Endowment to provide a no-cost septic tank pump-out program for qualified Roanoke County residents.

Households with an annual income at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Line are eligible to apply for this program. Residents are encouraged to attend an educational workshop, where they can apply for the free pump-out during the event.

Workshops are scheduled for:

Thursday, March 13 at the Bent Mountain Center Gym from 2-4 p.m.

Tuesday, March 18 at the Hollins Library from 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Friday, April 4 at the Brambleton Center from 2-4 p.m.

Keeping septic systems maintained benefits households, the local community, and the environment. Property owners are encouraged to inspect their septic systems every 1 to 3 years and have their septic tanks pumped out every 3 to 5 years, depending on use.

This grant-funded program aims to reduce the environmental impact and property damage caused by failed septic systems. Septic systems that have not been maintained are a possible source of nutrient and bacteria pollution that may lead to stream impairments throughout Roanoke County. Septic systems that fall into disrepair can back up into homes or overflow into yards, creating costly issues for homeowners.