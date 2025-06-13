Veterinary Students Support Wildlife Recovery in Southwest Virginia

While the Veterinary Teaching Hospital‘s primary focus is treating domestic dogs and cats, the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine finds avenues to help many other kinds of animals

The student-run organization, ZEW club, is an essential part of the care and treatment of wildlife presented to the hospital.

ZEW stands for “Zoo, Exotic Pet, and Wildlife Medicine Club” and the club is comprised of students with a passion and interest for these nontraditional species.

The club brings in guest speakers, conducts hands-on learning sessions, and otherwise provides educational opportunities to enhance student learning on wildlife and exotic pets.

Students who want more direct involvement can apply to join the Wildlife Ward, a subset of the ZEW Club.

The Wildlife Ward is comprised of ZEW Club members who wish to be hands-on with some of these species, and who have passed a quiz demonstrating knowledge in the handling and treatment of specific animals.

The volunteers also receive hands-on training via a wet lab each fall hosted by the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center. Additionally, the coordinators receive further hands-on training, including completion of the National Wildlife Rehabilitators Association’s “Wildlife Medicine Course for Veterinary Students”.

When a wild animal, such as an injured wild bird, is brought to the hospital, the Wildlife Ward members, with the direction of a veterinarian, assist with triage (initial assessment and stabilization) until it can be safely transported to the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center in Roanoke, where an experienced wildlife veterinarian awaits. This club helps students learn more about treating wildlife and helps the community by helping injured wildlife in the area.

Noah Goldfarb, a Class of 2026 DVM student and current president of Wildlife Ward, feels strongly that this club fills a vital niche in this area.

“There is limited wildlife support in this area,” Goldfarb said. “There are two options in Roanoke, but with that being an hour away, we field so many calls, and we do our best to take as many as we can.”

The primary goal of Wildlife Ward is triage and stabilization. Students will take in injured or sick wildlife and initiate treatments that can be lifesaving and keep them as comfortable as possible until they can be transported to Roanoke by volunteers or a coordinator.

Coordinators have a year or more of experience with wildlife at the veterinary college. Volunteers are those in the Wildlife Ward with less experience in wildlife and thus are always paired with a coordinator if seeing an animal. The variety of positions allows for a well-rounded opportunity for students to engage and complete a public service for animal welfare.

“It’s great from a student perspective to work with nontraditional veterinary species and to come up with basic treatment plan for any year student,” Goldfarb said. “We also work with the undergrad pre-vet club and other wildlife clubs to facilitate transport and involve them even though they are not permitted to be involved in the veterinary care”