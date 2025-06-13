VA Tech Researchers Tackle Water Scarcity with New Fog Harp

A third of the world’s population struggles with water scarcity. In many of these areas, fog holds water that could provide a lifeline — if only it could be captured.

Harvesting that water more efficiently has become the work of researchers from two colleges at Virginia Tech, who recently improved on their original fog harp design with a model that more closely resembles another musical instrument: a guitar. Their latest findings have been published by the Royal Society of Chemistry.

Harvesting water from resources such as fog is not a new idea. Archaeologists have found evidence of ancient cultures doing some form of this practice in Israel and Egypt. The most popular method today uses nets that are mounted upright, catching fog droplets as they pass in the wind. The captured water trickles downward and is collected. A single harvesting net can capture several liters of water per day.

The crisscross design of a net has its difficulties. When the net’s holes are too small, they get clogged with water, which redirects the fog stream away from the harvester. Larger holes can avoid clogging, but now almost all the microscopic fog droplets pass through without being captured.

A device with a musical name

In 2018, teams led by Associate Professors Jonathan Boreyko from mechanical engineering and Brook Kennedy from industrial design addressed those shortfalls with a new device called a fog harp, resembling the musical instrument of similar name. They created an upright frame with parallel vertical fibers arranged close together for maximum harvesting without the horizontal crisscross wires that cause clogging.