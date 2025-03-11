In response to Robert Maronic’s March 5th letter pertaining to Ukraine

How is Russian President V. Putin playing President Trump? They both want this bloody war to end that has costed Ukraine more than it has costed Russia. Ukraine has to date suffered a loss of over 1.2 million casualties. Only Ukrainian people will stand to lose the most if this war continues. No one should want that.

All anyone should want is peace. Trump told Ukrainian President Zelensky that “the ball in his court” to get peace. Trump wants Zelensky to stop clamoring for more tools to make war. He instead wants Zelensky to reach out to Putin to make peace. He told Zelensky to “Get It Done”. Hopefully European nations will give the Ukrainian President the same message.

How can anyone disagree with this approach? Trump is not using master tactics. He is just using common sense.

By Harsha Sankar