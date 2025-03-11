In response to Robert Maronic’s March 5th letter pertaining to Ukraine

This is in response to Maronic’s March 5th letter pertaining to Ukraine.
It must be cited that Russia has sustained over half million casualties in its annexation and then in its defense of its annexation of the four territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson into the Russian Federation. There is no way Russia will nor should ever pull out. It must be noted that nearly all these territories Russia “liberated” are predominantly Russian Speaking.
All anyone should want is peace. Trump told Ukrainian President Zelensky that “the ball in his court” to get peace. Trump wants Zelensky to stop clamoring for more tools to make war. He instead wants Zelensky to reach out to Putin to make peace. He told Zelensky to “Get It Done”. Hopefully European nations will give the Ukrainian President the same message.
How can anyone disagree with this approach? Trump is not using master tactics. He is just using common sense.
By Harsha Sankar