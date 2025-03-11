Hokies claim 2025 ACC Wrestling Championship

Virginia Tech won the 2025 ACC Wrestling Championship Sunday evening at Duke’s Cameron Indoor Stadium, sending eight wrestlers to the podium. The Hokies had nine wrestlers atuomatically qualify for the NCAA Wrestling Championships at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, March 20-22. It’s the fourth year in a row Tech has sent at least nine wrestlers to the championship.

The Hokies finished with 91.5 points for the team title. Pitt finished in second place with 63.5 points and NC State finished in third with 62.5. The win marks Tech’s fifth ACC tournament title in wrestling and 38th ACC Championship across all sports.

2025 ACC Wrestling Championship

March 9, 2025 • Cameron Indoor Stadium, Durham, N.C.

Quarterfinals:

133: #2 Connor McGonagle (VT) Tech Fall #7 Raymond Adams (DUKE), 17-1, 6:33

165: #5 Mac Church (VT) Dec. #4 Jared Keslar (PITT), 4-1 SV-1

174: #4 Matty Singleton (NCSU) Dec. #5 Lennox Wolak (VT), 4-2

184: #4 Thomas Stewart, Jr. (VT) Dec. #5 Tye Monteiro (STAN), 7-1

197: #3 Andy Smith (VT) Dec #6 Steven Burrell Jr. (UVA), 8-2

HWT: #2 Jimmy Mullen (VT) Fall Gabe Christenson (UVA), 1:49

Semifinals:

125: #1 Eddie Ventresca (VT) Maj. Dec. #4 Nick Babin (PITT), 19-5

133: #2 Connor McGonagle (VT) Dec. #3 Tyler Knox (STAN), 1-0

141: #1 Sam Latona (VT) Dec. #5 Jayden Scott (UNC), 1-0

149: #1 Caleb Henson (VT) Tech Fall. #5 Jack Gioffre (UVA), 21-4, 6:40

157: #1 Rafael Hipolito, Jr. (VT) Maj. Dec. #5 Grigor Cholakyan (STAN), 14-4

165: #1 Hunter Garvin (STAN) Maj. Dec. #5 Mac Church (VT), 11-1

184: #1 Recce Heller (PITT) Dec. #4 Thomas Stewart, Jr. (VT), 4-2

197: #2 Nick Stemmet (STAN) Maj. Dec. #3 Andy Smith (VT), 12-4

HWT: #2 Jimmy Mullen (VT) Maj. Dec. #6 Connor Barket (DUKE), 11-3

Consolation Semifinals:

165: #5 Mac Church (VT) Dec. #7 Charlie Darracott (UNC), 8-5

174: #5 Lennox Wolak (VT) Dec. #2 Lorenzo Norman (STAN), 8-5

184: #4 Thomas Stewart, Jr. (VT) Dec. #6 Justin Phillips (UVA), 9-4

197: #3 Andy Smith (VT) Dec. #5 Christian Knop (NCSU), 5-1

Third Place:

165: #5 Mac Church (VT) Dec. #3 Derek Fields (NCSU), 4-1 (NCAA AQ)

174: #1 Josh Ogunsanya (UNC) Dec. #5 Lennox Wolak (VT), 4-2 TB-1 (NCAA AQ)

184: #3 Gavin Kane (UNC) Dec. #4 Thomas Stewart, Jr. (VT), 4-1

197: #3 Andy Smith (VT) Dec. #6 Steven Burrell Jr. (UVA), 4-2 (NCAA AQ)

Finals:

157: #1 Rafael Hipolito, Jr. (VT) Dec. #2 Ed Scott (NCSU), 7-3 (NCAA AQ)

HWT: #4 Dayton Pitzer (PITT) Dec. #2 Jimmy Mullen (VT), 4-1 SV-1 (NCAA AQ)

125: #1 Eddie Ventresca (VT) Dec. #2 Vince Robinson (NCSU), 4-1 SV-1 (NCAA AQ)

133: #2 Connor McGonagle (VT) Dec. #4 Kai Orine (NCSU), 5-2 SV-1 (NCAA AQ)

141: #2 Dylan Cendeno (UVA) Dec. #1 Sam Latona (VT), 8-6 (NCAA AQ)

149: #1 Caleb Henson (VT) Dec. #2 Lachlan McNeil (UNC), 4-1 SV-1 (NCAA AQ)