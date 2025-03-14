Barboursville Vineyards Wins 2025 Virginia Governor’s Cup for the 2023 Vermentino

Governor Glenn Youngkin awarded the 2025 Virginia Governor’s Cup to Barboursville Vineyards for its 2023 Vermentino – a white wine with 100% Vermentino grapes, grown on the vineyard’s estate. This year’s prestigious award was announced during the annual Virginia Governor’s Cup Gala, held at Richmond’s Main Street Station on March 13. In its 43rd year, the competition received over 600 entries from over 140 Virginia wineries, cideries and meaderies.

“Luca Paschina and his team at Barboursville Vineyards embody the passion and pioneering spirit of Virginia wines. Their dedication to excellence is evident in every vintage they produce, showcasing an unwavering commitment to craftsmanship and innovation,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “I am honored to recognize Barboursville’s achievements and the lasting impact they continue to make on Virginia’s world-class wine region.”

“Wine and cider are important agricultural products for our Commonwealth and an important economic driver for our state,” said Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Matthew Lohr. “I welcome the opportunity to see new wineries and our standard-bearers of Virginia’s quality continue to raise the bar for what can be achieved in Virginia as a wine region.”

Located in Barboursville, Virginia, Barboursville Vineyards has been producing Virginia wines for almost five decades. Winemaker and General Manager Luca Paschina joined the estate in 1990. Paschina, along with Vineyard Manager Fernando Franco and Assistant Winemaker Daniele Tessaro, have worked to experiment with new grape varieties suited to Virginia’s climate while crafting expressive white wines and complex, age-worthy reds.

This year marks the sixth time the Governor’s Cup award has been given to Barboursville Vineyards. Under Luca Paschina’s leadership, Barboursville has previously won the coveted Governor’s Cup for their 1988 Cabernet Sauvignon Reserve, 1997 Cabernet Franc, 1998 Cabernet Franc Reserve, and 2009 Octagon.

To receive the Cup, the 2023 Vermentino earned the highest average score from a panel of esteemed judges who evaluated the wines based on appearance, aroma, flavor, commercial suitability and overall quality. The wine will be featured alongside 11 other wines in the Virginia Governor’s Cup Case, a collection of the competition’s 12 highest scoring wines.

The full case includes:

50 West Vineyards, 2021 Aldie Heights Cuvée

Barboursville Vineyards, 2023 Vermentino

Barboursville Vineyards, 2017 Octagon

DuCard Vineyards, 2023 Cabernet Franc Vintners Reserve

King Family Vineyards, 2021 Mountain Plains Red

Michael Shaps Wineworks, 2022 Chardonnay

Paradise Springs Winery, 2023 Cabernet Franc, Brown Bear Vineyard

Potomac Point Winery, 2023 Albariño

Trump Winery, 2018 Sparkling Rosé

Valley Road Vineyards, 2023 Petit Manseng

Veritas Winery, 2023 Monticello White

Winery at La Grange, 2023 Petit Manseng

The Virginia Governor’s Cup Case showcases the exceptional quality and diverse range of wines produced in the Commonwealth. This prestigious selection features a well-balanced mix of six white and five red wines, and a sparkling rosé, highlighting the craftsmanship and variety that define Virginia winemaking.

For the fifth year, Virginia cider was judged in its own category with the highest scoring cider awarded as Cider of the Year. Earning a gold medal in this year’s competition, Daring Wine & Cider Company received the Cider of the Year recognition for its Crab Apple Blend.

Beginning this year, standout wines in categories with the most submissions were named Best in Show. To win, at least 5 wines needed to be entered in the category, with the Best in Show being the highest scoring gold-medal wine. This year’s winners include Breaux Vineyards’ 2022 Cabernet Sauvignon, 7 Lady Vineyards’ 2017 Petit Manseng for Dessert Wine, Pollak Vineyards’ 2022 Merlot Reserve, Carriage House Wineworks’ 2022 Petit Verdot Reserve, and Jefferson Vineyards’ 2023 Viognier.

About the Virginia Governor’s Cup Competition

The Virginia Wineries Association’s Governor’s Cup is held in partnership with the Virginia Wine Board.

All entries must be made from 100% Virginia-grown fruit to be eligible. Each wine is ranked based on a unified scoring system. For more information about the Virginia Governor’s Cup Competition and a complete list of winners, visit: https://www.virginiawine.org/governors-cup/awards For photos or additional information please contact Annette Boyd at the Virginia Wine Board, [email protected] or (804) 402-1896.