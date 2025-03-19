Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Strong Job Growth and Continued Labor Force Gains

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin today highlighted the ongoing strength of Virginia’s labor market, as evidenced by the latest Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) data release. According to the Current Employment Statistics (“CES” or “the establishment survey”), nonfarm payroll employment in Virginia increased by a strong 7,100 in January and December’s preliminary numbers were upwardly revised to 14,200 jobs gained (an increase of 9,300 over the preliminary release), bringing total nonfarm jobs to 4,281,000. Since January of 2022, total nonfarm payroll has increased by 276,400 jobs, with more than 70,000 future hires expected based on company announcements.

“More Virginians are working than ever in the Commonwealth as jobs and opportunity continue to expand in Virginia,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “In January, the Commonwealth added 7,100 nonfarm jobs, building on the upwardly revised job gains in December. This performance underscores the success of our pro-business policies and our ongoing focus on workforce development, which are providing Virginia companies the talent they need to grow and Virginians with the opportunities to succeed.”

Survey data from the BLS Local Area Unemployment Statistics (“LAUS”) further support the nonfarm statistics, growing by 769 to 4,464,393 total employed Virginians, a steady unemployment rate 1.0 percentage points lower than the national average at 3.0 percent and strong, steady labor participation at 65.8 percent. December’s revision added 18,984 employees in the month, with a downwardly revised 2.9 unemployment rate. Virginia’s labor force continued to increase in January, adding 2,893 to reach 4,601,347.

“Virginia’s steady labor force participation rate is a testament to the resilience and determination of our workforce, and we remain committed to fostering an environment where all Virginians have the opportunity to succeed and thrive in a growing economy,” said Secretary of Labor Bryan Slater.

“The robust growth in the Commonwealth’s job count highlights Virginia’s strong economic momentum, demonstrating that our businesses are thriving and creating new opportunities for Virginians,” said Secretary of Commerce Caren Merrick.

For more details, visit the Department of Workforce Development and Advancement website at https://virginiaworks.com/.