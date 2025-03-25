Cybersecurity Competitions Grow Across Virginia

As cyber threats evolve, so must the training for the next generation of defenders. The Virginia Cyber Range continues to push the boundaries of cybersecurity education by hosting two premier capture the flag competitions: the Commonwealth Cyber Cup for high school students and the Virginia Cyber Cup for college students.
This year, the competitions introduced new features, including locked challenges and cyber-physical challenges such as a visual port scanning challenge. Locked challenges require participants to solve prerequisite challenges before unlocking more advanced problems, creating a structured, step-by-step learning journey that reinforces skill progression.
One notable addition was the use of virtual machines embedded as challenge artifacts, requiring participants to explore live environments to uncover vulnerabilities and solve problems. These additions provided competitors with a more immersive and hands-on learning experience, simulating real-world cybersecurity scenarios.
Commonwealth Cyber Cup
The Commonwealth Cyber Cup took place this year at Germanna Community College’s Daniel Technology Center in Culpeper, bringing together 30 teams, including a new team representing home and private school students, for an intense cybersecurity showdown. This increase in participation reflects the growing enthusiasm for cybersecurity education across the state.
The event kicked off with remarks from Jessica Gulick, a globally recognized cybersecurity leader with over 25 years of experience. As CEO of PlayCyber, founder of the U.S. Cyber Games, and a key figure in international cybersecurity competitions, Gulick’s insights underscored the increasing demand for skilled cyber professionals and the pivotal role of competitions in shaping the next generation of defenders.
“These competitions do more than just test skills. They build confidence, inspire innovation, and prepare students for real-world cybersecurity challenges,” said Gulick.
Standout teams from Chantilly Academy, the Academies of Loudoun, Center One-Albemarle County Public Schools, and Mountain View High School secured top placements in both the beginner and advanced divisions, demonstrating skill and determination.
Beyond the competition itself, top scorers won cybersecurity training opportunities, including CompTIA certification vouchers and exclusive SANS training courses valued at up to $9,500.
“In just three years, this competition has grown into something special,” said Kristi Rice, Commonwealth Cyber Cup organizer and cybersecurity teacher at Spotsylvania High School. “Each year, more students rise to the challenge, pushing their skills further and gaining confidence. Seeing that growth firsthand is what makes this event so rewarding.”
Virginia Cyber Cup
The Virginia Cyber Cup, now in its eighth year, once again brought together the brightest collegiate cybersecurity minds at Virginia Military Institute as part of the annual Commonwealth Cyber Fusion event. As one of Virginia’s premier cybersecurity competitions, Cyber Fusion fosters technical excellence, teamwork, and career networking opportunities for students from institutions designated as National Centers of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense.
This year’s event showcased fierce competition, with James Madison University earning a first-time victory in the university category. Other top-performing teams included George Mason University and Danville Community College, showcasing the depth of cybersecurity talent across Virginia.
Recognizing excellence in cybersecurity education
Beyond the competition, the Virginia Cyber Range took this opportunity to recognize outstanding contributions to cybersecurity education by presenting the 2024 Virginia Cybersecurity Educator Award to Peggy Brouse of George Mason University.
Brouse is a trailblazer in cybersecurity education, having designed and implemented the nation’s first undergraduate cybersecurity engineering degree program at George Mason University. Under her leadership, the program achieved ABET accreditation in 2018, with preparations underway for reaccreditation in 2024-25. She has played a pivotal role in mentoring students, fostering industry partnerships, and elevating cybersecurity education standards in Virginia.
“Dr. Brouse’s contributions have shaped not only her students but also the broader cybersecurity education landscape in Virginia,” said David Raymond, associate vice president for security and identity at Virginia Tech. “Her leadership and dedication have paved the way for future cybersecurity professionals, and we are honored to recognize her achievements.”
A commitment to the future of cybersecurity
Competitions like the Commonwealth Cyber Cup and Virginia Cyber Cup challenge students to apply their skills in real-world scenarios, preparing them to be cyber defenders of tomorrow.
The Commonwealth Cyber Initiative has been instrumental in funding the capture the flag authors responsible for designing innovative challenges that push competitors to new levels of expertise. Their contributions ensure that these competitions provide students with realistic and engaging problem-solving experiences.
As the driving force behind these initiatives, the Virginia Cyber Range continues to expand opportunities for students and strengthen the cybersecurity talent pipeline in the commonwealth and beyond. For more information about upcoming events and opportunities with the Virginia Cyber Range, please visit https://www.virginiacyberrange.org.
By Maureen Lawrence-Kuether