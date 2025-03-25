Cybersecurity Competitions Grow Across Virginia

Commonwealth Cyber Cup

The Commonwealth Cyber Cup took place this year at Germanna Community College’s Daniel Technology Center in Culpeper, bringing together 30 teams, including a new team representing home and private school students, for an intense cybersecurity showdown. This increase in participation reflects the growing enthusiasm for cybersecurity education across the state.

The event kicked off with remarks from Jessica Gulick, a globally recognized cybersecurity leader with over 25 years of experience. As CEO of PlayCyber, founder of the U.S. Cyber Games, and a key figure in international cybersecurity competitions, Gulick’s insights underscored the increasing demand for skilled cyber professionals and the pivotal role of competitions in shaping the next generation of defenders.

“These competitions do more than just test skills. They build confidence, inspire innovation, and prepare students for real-world cybersecurity challenges,” said Gulick.

Standout teams from Chantilly Academy, the Academies of Loudoun, Center One-Albemarle County Public Schools, and Mountain View High School secured top placements in both the beginner and advanced divisions, demonstrating skill and determination.

Beyond the competition itself, top scorers won cybersecurity training opportunities, including CompTIA certification vouchers and exclusive SANS training courses valued at up to $9,500.

“In just three years, this competition has grown into something special,” said Kristi Rice, Commonwealth Cyber Cup organizer and cybersecurity teacher at Spotsylvania High School. “Each year, more students rise to the challenge, pushing their skills further and gaining confidence. Seeing that growth firsthand is what makes this event so rewarding.”