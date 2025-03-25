back to top
Support Us!
Weekly Newsletter
HomeNews
News

Cybersecurity Competitions Grow Across Virginia

Author:

The Roanoke Star
|

Date:

March 25, 2025

0
High school students participate in the Commonwealth Cyber Cup at Germanna Community College. Photo by Vicky Ratcliffe for Virginia Tech.

As cyber threats evolve, so must the training for the next generation of defenders. The Virginia Cyber Range continues to push the boundaries of cybersecurity education by hosting two premier capture the flag competitions: the Commonwealth Cyber Cup for high school students and the Virginia Cyber Cup for college students.

This year, the competitions introduced new features, including locked challenges and cyber-physical challenges such as a visual port scanning challenge. Locked challenges require participants to solve prerequisite challenges before unlocking more advanced problems, creating a structured, step-by-step learning journey that reinforces skill progression.

One notable addition was the use of virtual machines embedded as challenge artifacts, requiring participants to explore live environments to uncover vulnerabilities and solve problems. These additions provided competitors with a more immersive and hands-on learning experience, simulating real-world cybersecurity scenarios.

(From left) Anthony Verdi of ECPI University with Thomas Weeks, director of technology futures and community advocacy for the Virginia Tech Division of Information Technology, after Verdi solved the port-scanning challenge at the Cyber Fusion event. Photo courtesy of Thomas Weeks.

Commonwealth Cyber Cup

The Commonwealth Cyber Cup took place this year at Germanna Community College’s Daniel Technology Center in Culpeper, bringing together 30 teams, including a new team representing home and private school students, for an intense cybersecurity showdown. This increase in participation reflects the growing enthusiasm for cybersecurity education across the state.

The event kicked off with remarks from Jessica Gulick, a globally recognized cybersecurity leader with over 25 years of experience. As CEO of PlayCyber, founder of the U.S. Cyber Games, and a key figure in international cybersecurity competitions, Gulick’s insights underscored the increasing demand for skilled cyber professionals and the pivotal role of competitions in shaping the next generation of defenders.

“These competitions do more than just test skills. They build confidence, inspire innovation, and prepare students for real-world cybersecurity challenges,” said Gulick.

Standout teams from Chantilly Academy, the Academies of Loudoun, Center One-Albemarle County Public Schools, and Mountain View High School secured top placements in both the beginner and advanced divisions, demonstrating skill and determination.

Beyond the competition itself, top scorers won cybersecurity training opportunities, including CompTIA certification vouchers and exclusive SANS training courses valued at up to $9,500.

“In just three years, this competition has grown into something special,” said Kristi Rice, Commonwealth Cyber Cup organizer and cybersecurity teacher at Spotsylvania High School. “Each year, more students rise to the challenge, pushing their skills further and gaining confidence. Seeing that growth firsthand is what makes this event so rewarding.”

Artist Tricia Ratliffe, inspired by the event’s energy, painted a live scene and presented it to Kristi Rice as a tribute to the competition’s impact. Photo by Maureen Lawrence-Kuether for Virginia Tech.

Virginia Cyber Cup

The Virginia Cyber Cup, now in its eighth year, once again brought together the brightest collegiate cybersecurity minds at Virginia Military Institute as part of the annual Commonwealth Cyber Fusion event. As one of Virginia’s premier cybersecurity competitions, Cyber Fusion fosters technical excellence, teamwork, and career networking opportunities for students from institutions designated as National Centers of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense.

This year’s event showcased fierce competition, with James Madison University earning a first-time victory in the university category. Other top-performing teams included George Mason University and Danville Community College, showcasing the depth of cybersecurity talent across Virginia.

Recognizing excellence in cybersecurity education

Beyond the competition, the Virginia Cyber Range took this opportunity to recognize outstanding contributions to cybersecurity education by presenting the 2024 Virginia Cybersecurity Educator Award to Peggy Brouse of George Mason University.

Brouse is a trailblazer in cybersecurity education, having designed and implemented the nation’s first undergraduate cybersecurity engineering degree program at George Mason University. Under her leadership, the program achieved ABET accreditation in 2018, with preparations underway for reaccreditation in 2024-25. She has played a pivotal role in mentoring students, fostering industry partnerships, and elevating cybersecurity education standards in Virginia.

(From left) Peggy Brouse received the Virginia Cybersecurity Educator Award from David Raymond, Virginia Tech’s associate vice president for security and identity, in recognition of her contributions to cybersecurity education. Photo courtesy of Broni King and Virginia Military Institute.

“Dr. Brouse’s contributions have shaped not only her students but also the broader cybersecurity education landscape in Virginia,” said David Raymond, associate vice president for security and identity at Virginia Tech. “Her leadership and dedication have paved the way for future cybersecurity professionals, and we are honored to recognize her achievements.”

A commitment to the future of cybersecurity

Competitions like the Commonwealth Cyber Cup and Virginia Cyber Cup challenge students to apply their skills in real-world scenarios, preparing them to be cyber defenders of tomorrow.

The Commonwealth Cyber Initiative has been instrumental in funding the capture the flag authors responsible for designing innovative challenges that push competitors to new levels of expertise. Their contributions ensure that these competitions provide students with realistic and engaging problem-solving experiences.

As the driving force behind these initiatives, the Virginia Cyber Range continues to expand opportunities for students and strengthen the cybersecurity talent pipeline in the commonwealth and beyond. For more information about upcoming events and opportunities with the Virginia Cyber Range, please visit https://www.virginiacyberrange.org.

By Maureen Lawrence-Kuether

Previous article
Governor Youngkin Completes Action on 916 Bills from 2025 General Assembly

Latest Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

Related Articles

Load more

About us

Formerly known in print as The Roanoke Star Sentinel; TheRoanokeStar.com is an independent, community-focused online news source.

Company

The latest

Governor Youngkin Completes Action on 916 Bills from 2025 General Assembly

News 0
RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today completed action on...

Hope to Walk Plans Ukraine Trip to Help Amputees

Community 0
A Blacksburg nonprofit hopes to travel in May to...

Drook Wins 2025 Newlin Music Prize for Best Album from Richmond, Virginia

Arts / Events Etc. 0
RICHMOND, VA (Mar. 25, 2024) – Drook has won the 2025...

Search

Support The Roanoke Star

© 2025 TheRoanokeStar.com. All Rights Reserved.