Virginia Leaders Spotlight Mental Health at ODU Event

Wednesday night, the #1 New York Times bestselling author, Harvard professor and renowned happiness expert Arthur Brooks joined First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin, Secretary of Education Aimee Guidera, and Secretary of Health and Human Resources Janet V. Kelly at Old Dominion University’s Chartway Arena for An Evening with Arthur Brooks—a signature event of “Commonwealth Conversations” to build lives grounded in purpose, connection, and well-being.

Hundreds of students, educators, families, and community members gathered to hear Brooks share his research findings and parse four pillars of a fulfilling life: faith, family, friendship, and meaningful work. The event featured insights shared in Brooks’ book, “Build the Life You Want” co-authored with Oprah Winfrey. Virginia’s First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin then facilitated a live, on-stage conversation and concluded with a Q&A session with audience members.

“Arthur Brooks suggests that America is in a ‘happiness slump’ and that his research not only supports this, but that he’s identified effective ways to bolster happiness,” said First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin. “It’s imperative that Virginia lead by providing these essential conversations dedicated to the well-being of every individual, every family, and every future.”

Arthur Brooks, co-author of Build the Life You Want with Oprah Winfrey and a leading voice on the science of happiness, inspired the audience with research-backed tools and actionable insights.

“Happiness will come to you if you do the work. Doing the work means getting the knowledge, changing your habits, and sharing it with others,” said New York Times bestselling author Arthur Brooks. “This is why I was so glad to partner with First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin to bring this science to students, faculty, and other leaders across the Commonwealth of Virginia at Old Dominion University.”

“As the third event in our ‘Commonwealth Conversations,’ last night’s discussion highlighted proven actions we can take to build more fulfilling lives,” said Secretary of Education Aimee Guidera. “Dr. Brooks expounded on the vital importance of faith, family, friendship, and meaningful work to creating lives of meaning and impact. The conversation between the First Lady and Dr. Brooks provided an inspiring message of resilience and joy to students and participants of all ages.”

“Governor Youngkin is working every day to ensure that Virginia is the best place to live, work and raise a family,” said Secretary of Health and Human Resources Janet V. Kelly. “Tonight’s conversation gives a blueprint on how individual Virginians – especially students – can contribute to the common good and discover joy, connection, and purpose.”

“Old Dominion University is honored to partner with First Lady Youngkin to bring Arthur Brooks’ transformative insights to our campus and the broader community,” said President of Old Dominion University Brian O. Hemphill. “This forum aligns with our mission to support student success and holistic well-being, thereby better equipping individuals with the tools to thrive in all aspects of life.”

The event at Old Dominion University followed a gathering of the Reclaiming Childhood Task Force bringing together experts from around the country to address the negative impacts of screens and social media. In response to Governor Youngkin’s Executive Order 43, the task force reconvened to suggest recommendations for the Commonwealth’s approach to a variety of activities to empower Virginians toward well-being. Both the Reclaiming Childhood Task Force and the Brooks event are part of the government’s ongoing efforts to support vulnerable Virginians.

