Virginia Passes New Traffic Safety Laws

As summer continues, Virginia drivers and visitors alike need to be aware of several new traffic safety laws taking effect. During the 2025 Virginia General Assembly Session, lawmakers passed important legislation on seatbelts, speeding, and street racing.

“Too many people have lost their lives in crashes in the Commonwealth and this legislation aims to lower these statistics,” says Morgan Dean, Manager of Public and Government Affairs for AAA Mid-Atlantic. “These laws will bring about a reduction in traffic crashes, and ultimately, a decrease in traffic fatalities.”

Regarding passenger safety, Governor Younkin signed House Bill 2475 from Delegate Keys-Gamarra (Oakton) requiring all adult passengers to wear seatbelts, regardless of seated position in the vehicle. This improves upon the current law which only requires seat belts in the front seat. The offense is a secondary offense, meaning an officer can only issue a citation if they have another reason to stop a driver. According to Virginia DMV, 35% of 2024 crash fatalities in the Commonwealth involved an unrestrained person. This law will help save lives. The new seat belt requirement goes into effect July 1, 2025.

Street racing, street takeovers, and exhibition driving are rising problems across the country fueled by social media. These activities lead to dangerous situations for all in the vicinity of such activities, not just the drivers. Delegate Bulova (Fairfax Station) introduced House Bill 2036 to expand reckless driving to include illegal street takeovers and exhibition driving. The bill directly identifies dangerous driving acts like doughnuts and drifting and increases the penalties for those who engage in the acts not just on public roads but also in parking lots open to the public. It also allows for prosecution of participants riding on roofs and hoods of vehicles during such exhibitions. According to insurify.com, Virginia was sixth in the nation when it comes to the number of street racers in 2023. This law will improve safety for all road users. With the governor’s signature, this becomes effective July 1, 2025.

Speed was a factor in nearly half of all traffic crash deaths in Virginia in 2024, and according to the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety’s 2023 Traffic Safety Culture Index, almost half of respondents admitted to driving 15 mph or more over the posted speed limit on a highway at least once in the past 30 days.

With Governor Younkin’s signature, House Bill 2096 from Delegate Hope (Arlington) takes important steps using in-vehicle technology to combat repeat and egregious speeding behaviors. Judges may require individuals convicted of reckless driving to install and use an intelligent speed assistance device in their vehicles. Judges may choose to require this as an alternative to license suspension. Furthermore, individuals convicted of driving more than 100 mph, the intelligent speed assistance program will be required. Intelligent speed assistance devices work with GPS technology to detect the speed limit of a roadway and not allow the driver to exceed that speed by preventing the accelerator pedal from being depressed further. This legislation has a delayed enactment and will go into effect July 1, 2026.

With these data-driven changes, Virginia’s roadways will be made safer for motorists, vehicle passengers, pedestrians and bicyclists alike. AAA thanks the General Assembly and Governor Youngkin for remaining committed to making traffic safety a priority during this session.