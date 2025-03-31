‘It Only Takes One’ Fentanyl Awareness Message Takes Center Stage in Norfolk

NORFOLK, VA — On Wednesday, First Lady of Virginia Suzanne S. Youngkin joined Secretary of Health and Human Resources Janet V. Kelly and community partners at the Blocker Norfolk Family YMCA for a discussion with youth advocates, health and recovery specialists, and faith leaders about Virginia’s ongoing fentanyl crisis. The gathering is part of the First Lady’s continued efforts to raise awareness through the It Only Takes One (IOTO) initiative and to empower community voices in the battle against fentanyl poisoning and overdose deaths.

A testament to the success of a statewide push to reduce overdose deaths, Virginia is one of two states leading the nation in the overall reduction of fentanyl death rates. In an important part of these efforts, the First Lady and the Virginia Foundation for Healthy Youth (VFHY) are partnered in education and awareness initiatives to continue the downward trends. One component of IOTO is listening to powerful stories from impacted families and recruiting churches and community leaders to engage in prevention and recovery. Special guests at Wednesday’s roundtable included Shannon Doyle and Cynthia Pittman, both Fentanyl Family Ambassadors from Hampton Roads, who lost children to fentanyl.

“Norfolk has seen remarkable decreases in the numbers of Virginians losing their lives to fentanyl but even one life lost is too much,” said First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin. “But hope lives in our faith communities and we want to provide the tools and testimonies necessary to make positive change.”

Roundtable participants included a diverse cross-section of Hampton Roads’ faith leaders as well as recovery experts, educators, health practitioners, and locally elected officials. Secretary Kelly underscored Virginia’s progress and challenges in addressing the opioid crisis and she and the First Lady shared resources available to Virginians in need. Participants also engaged in REVIVE! training and Narcan distribution, provided by the Virginia Department of Health.

“It is crucial to have community partners actively engaged in combating the fentanyl crisis. When community members are trained, informed, and united in this fight, we can save countless lives,” said Secretary Janet V. Kelly. “Faith-based organizations play a vital role, offering not only awareness and resources but also hope, compassion, and healing to those affected.”

“The YMCA of South Hampton Roads is committed to providing safe spaces and resources that empower teens to make healthy choices,” said President & CEO for the YMCA of South Hampton Roads Anthony Walters. “The fentanyl crisis is devastating communities, and we are proud to stand alongside the First Lady, faith leaders, and community partners to take action to protect our youth.”

“I am so proud to be a part of the First Lady’s initiative ‘It Only Takes One’,” said Fentanyl Family Ambassador Cyndi Pittman. “I feel that she really cares about Will’s story and how my sharing it can make a difference and save the lives of other Virginians.”

“Working with the First Lady and her dedication to bringing awareness and education on the fentanyl crisis is a true pleasure,” said Fentanyl Family Ambassador Shannon Doyle. “As a parent who lost her only child, I didn’t know anything about fentanyl and its dangers. My hope is that sharing Makayla’s story will help save even just one life and parents from going through what I go through daily.

Recent data shows Norfolk is seeing major reductions in overdose deaths—down over 45% across all drugs and over 51% for fentanyl—exceeding current statewide trends of 40.6%.

The First Lady’s It Only Takes One initiative, in partnership with the Virginia Foundation for Healthy Youth and Virginia Department of Health, has included: creation of the new It Only Takes One newsletter, resource distribution to media and healthcare providers, outreach to Community Service Boards and universities, the creation of a robust statewide website,support for Operation FREE, and planning for a new Public Service Announcement to be released in April 2025 in correlation with Virginia Fentanyl Awareness Day.

Significant action and legislation to combat the fentanyl crisis in the Commonwealth include:

Executive Order 26: Issued by Governor Glenn Youngkin, this order declared a State of Emergency in Virginia due to the fentanyl crisis, enhancing coordination among public safety, public health, and education leaders and directing resources toward prevention, treatment, and enforcement efforts to combat the deadly impact of fentanyl across the Commonwealth.

Senate Bill 469 (SB 469): Patroned by Senator Mark D. Obenshain (R), this bill prohibits the purchase, sale, or distribution of pill presses and encapsulating machines used to produce counterfeit drugs, particularly those laced with fentanyl.

Senate Bill 498 (SB 498): Patroned by Senator Jennifer D. Carroll Foy (D), this bill mandates the Virginia Board of Education to establish guidelines for school-connected overdose response and parental notification policies, ensuring timely communication with parents in the event of a school-related overdose.

Senate Bill 614 (SB 614) and House Bill 1187 (HB 1187): These bills, patroned by Senator Ghazala F. Hashmi (D) and Delegate Christopher T. Head (R) respectively, establish penalties for the unauthorized manufacture, sale, distribution, or possession of xylazine intended for human consumption, addressing the rising misuse of this veterinary sedative.

Senate Bill 726 (SB 726) and House Bill 732 (HB 732): Patroned by Senator Mamie E. Locke (D) and Delegate Schuyler T. VanValkenburg (D) respectively, these bills require public schools to provide education on opioid overdose prevention and reversal, integrating critical information into school curricula.

House Bill 342 (HB 342): Patroned by Delegate Emily M. Brewer (R), this bill requires state agencies to possess naloxone or other opioid antagonists for overdose reversal

House Bill 1280 (HB 1280): Patroned by Delegate Tara A. Durant (R), this bill requires schools to notify parents within 24 hours of a student overdose occurring on school property or at a school-sponsored event, ensuring families are informed quickly and accurately.

The Youngkin administration has also committed $1.4 billion in new spending to the Right Help, Right Now initiative to strengthen behavioral health services statewide.

Fentanyl remains the leading cause of drug-related deaths in Virginia. The It Only Takes One initiative continues its mission to equip Virginians with the tools, education, and community partnerships needed to save lives. For more information or to get involved, visit: www.ItOnlyTakesOne.Virginia.gov