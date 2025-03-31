New Pedestrian Bridge Opens on Appalachian Trail in Roanoke County

SALEM – The new pedestrian bridge that carries the Appalachian Trail over Route 311 (Catawba Valley Drive) in Roanoke County opened on March 27, 2025. The bridge is located at the McAfee Knob trailhead of the Appalachian National Scenic Trail.

The bridge will enhance safety for pedestrians who park at the trailhead and cross Route 311 to access the trail away from vehicular traffic. The parking area at the trailhead that was closed during the bridge construction has reopened.

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) contracted with Stonewall Bridge Inc. from Vinton to build the bridge which will be maintained the National Park Service. The construction contract was valued at $1.5 million.

The new concrete and steel bridge is 90-feet long, eight feet wide and spans 17.5 feet above the Route 311 roadway. The bridge has clearance similar to an interstate highway so standard commercial vehicles will be able to pass beneath the structure without restriction.

The bridge’s appearance blends in with the Appalachian Trail’s natural setting with gray architectural treatments to simulate rock. A sidewalk ramp was constructed to allow handicapped access from the parking area onto bridge.

VDOT, in partnership with the National Park Service, the Appalachian Trail Conservancy, Roanoke Appalachian Trail Club, Roanoke County and the Roanoke Valley-Alleghany Regional Commission, developed plans for the bridge as a long-term safety improvement.

“This bridge resulted from a great partnership between local, state and federal agencies and volunteer groups, and it will provide visitors to this popular location with a safety benefit for generations to come,” said Ken King, district engineer for VDOT’s Salem District.

“The level of support and coordination for the construction of McAfee Knob trailhead bridge between municipalities, businesses, nonprofits, volunteers and the public agencies has been outstanding, and it speaks volumes about how cherished this stretch of the Appalachian Trail is,” said Appalachian Trail Conservancy President and CEO Sandi Marra. “I hope that the bridge provides a pathway for visitors to safely experience the transformational qualities that the Trail provides and enjoy the stunning view from atop McAfee Knob.”

“The Appalachian National Scenic Trail is a cornerstone of our region’s tourism, drawing visitors from across the globe,” said David Radford, Roanoke County Board of Supervisors Chairman. “This new pedestrian bridge is an investment in both the visitor experience and our local economy, ensuring the trail continues to be a major draw for tourism. None of this would be possible without the collaboration of partner organizations and government agencies, all working together to make projects like this a reality.”

“This new bridge is a major enhancement atop Catawba Mountain,” said Martha Hooker, Catawba District Supervisor. “It significantly improves safety for the 50,000 hikers who explore our area each year, providing a more convenient connection over Route 311 and access to our beautiful natural landscapes. Infrastructure improvements like this ensure outdoor enthusiasts can enjoy a safer experience from start to finish.”

“Visitors to Roanoke County and hikers on the Appalachian Trail will find a safer and more enjoyable experience in Catawba and McAfee Knob thanks to this initiative,” said Ed Clark, Superintendent of the Appalachian National Scenic Trail. “We are grateful for the collaboration with our many partners as we work to enhance the renowned ‘Virginia’s Triple Crown’ section of the AT.”

The McAfee Knob Trailhead Shuttle is available to provide transportation to and from the trailhead. Reservations can be made at https://mcafeeshuttle.com.