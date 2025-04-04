VBR TWENTY28 Announces Partnership with ﻿PrestaCycle

Virginia’s Blue Ridge TWENTY28, is proud to announce a new partnership with PrestaCycle, a leading innovator in cycling tools and inflation technology. This collaboration will equip the team with PrestaCycle’s high-performance tools, inflators, and accessories, ensuring that athletes and mechanics have the most reliable and efficient equipment at their fingertips.

As the 2025 season is well underway, PrestaCycle’s precision-engineered products will play a crucial role in race-day preparations, training camps, and mechanical support during competition. Known for their cutting-edge inflation systems, torque wrenches, and shop-quality tools, PrestaCycle has built a reputation for enhancing performance and reliability in cycling maintenance.

“We are excited to welcome PrestaCycle to our family of partners,” said Nicola Cranmer, Founder and General Manager of Virginia’s Blue Ridge TWENTY28. “Having access to the best tools and inflators makes a real difference in both training and racing. PrestaCycle’s products will help ensure that our riders and mechanics can perform at the highest level with confidence.”

PrestaCycle’s commitment to performance and innovation aligns seamlessly with Virginia’s Blue Ridge TWENTY28’s mission of developing and supporting female athletes in their pursuit of excellence. The team will showcase PrestaCycle products throughout the season at top-level road, gravel, and track events, as well as in their training environment.

“PrestaCycle is thrilled to partner with Virginia’s Blue Ridge TWENTY28, a team that exemplifies excellence in professional women’s cycling. As innovators in cycling tools and inflation technology, we understand the precision and dedication required at the highest level, and we’re proud to support these incredible athletes and their mechanics.

Our mission is to make cycling maintenance more efficient and race-ready, and this partnership is a perfect fit. We look forward to seeing PrestaCycle products in action across road, gravel, and track events. Here’s to a season of peak performance and success!” said David Finlayson, Owner and CEO of PrestaCycle.

This partnership reinforces Virginia’s Blue Ridge TWENTY28’s commitment to collaborating with industry leaders who share their passion for innovation and excellence in cycling. Fans and supporters will see PrestaCycle products in action throughout the team’s 2025 season, and the collaboration will be featured on social media, at events, and through educational content on proper bike maintenance.

For more information about PrestaCycle and their range of professional cycling tools, visit https://prestacycle.com/