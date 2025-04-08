Miyares Secures $6.6M for Virginia in Mylan Opioid Settlement

Attorney General Jason Miyares announced a multistate settlement in principle with pharmaceutical company Mylan Inc. (Mylan) that will deliver up to $335 million nationwide to help combat the opioid crisis.

“For years, Mylan prioritized profits over people, deceptively promoting dangerous, addictive opioids while Virginians paid the price. This settlement is another step toward accountability and recovery, with funds going towards supporting treatment, prevention, and recovery efforts across the Commonwealth,” said Attorney General Jason Miyares. “I will continue to fight for justice for those whose lives were uprooted and devastated by the opioid epidemic.”

Mylan, which is now a part of Viatris, has manufactured and sold a variety of opioids since 2005, including generic fentanyl patches, oxycodone, hydrocodone, and buprenorphine products. The attorneys general allege Mylan deceptively promoted its products as less prone to abuse despite knowing for years that many of its opioid products – particularly its fentanyl patches – were actually more vulnerable to abuse. The company fueled the opioid crisis by marketing directly to doctors, leading to dangerous overprescribing and diversion of its opioids into the illegal drug market.

Under the multistate settlement in principle, Mylan will pay up to $335 million to participating states over nine years. Virginia anticipates receiving approximately $6.6 million.

Virginia negotiated this settlement in principle with the attorneys general of California, Illinois, Massachusetts, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Tennessee, and Utah, in coordination with the attorneys general of Colorado, Delaware, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, and Vermont.