Miyares Honors Victims’ Advocates at 8th Annual Unsung Hero Awards

Attorney General Jason Miyares today hosted the 8th annual Unsung Hero Award ceremony, recognizing Virginians who provide exemplary service and support to victims of crime in Virginia. The Office of the Attorney General established these awards to acknowledge Virginians who dedicate their work to support crime victims with trauma-informed responses in their recovery and healing journey.

“During National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, we take time to honor not only the survivors, but also the Unsung Heroes who walk alongside them. Our Unsung Heroes’s work reminds victims they’re not alone—that they are seen, heard, and supported. To all of our Unsung Heroes: thank you. You are the reason hope exists in the darkest of times,” said Attorney General Jason Miyares. “And to every victim of crime: we see you, we hear you, and we stand with you. Thank you for your courage, and for helping us build a Commonwealth where every victim is valued and no one walks alone.”

Detective Gennie Bellas (James City County Police Department)

Detective Bellas has served with distinction since joining the James City County Police Department in 2000. Over the past 25 years, she has demonstrated a tireless commitment to thoroughly and aggressively investigating her cases. Detective Bellas also contributes significantly to the education and training of her peers, department staff, and prosecutors through her work with the Commonwealth’s Attorneys’ Services Council Spring Institute. Notably, Detective Bellas was instrumental in the creation of the Criminal Investigations Unit’s Special Victims Section. She is known for her effective collaboration with partnering agencies, ensuring that no stone is left unturned in the pursuit of justice. As a member of the Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit, she has consistently advocated for and supported the victims she serves.

Mary Booker, Director (Lynchburg Victim Witness Program)

Ms. Booker has dedicated nearly 26 years to serving victims with compassion and professionalism. She is a respected role model, mentor, and leader in victim advocacy, known for her integrity, competence, and unwavering commitment to victims’ rights and dignity. Though she primarily serves the Lynchburg community, Ms. Booker is always quick to offer her support to neighboring localities, never seeking recognition, only aiming to help. These qualities have earned her, and the Lynchburg Victim Witness Program, the respect and trust of countless victims, witnesses, community partners, and citizens throughout Lynchburg and across the Commonwealth of Virginia.

Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Elizabeth Bruzzo (Washington County CA’s Office)

Ms. Bruzzo has served with the Washington County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office since 2016, with a focus on domestic violence and crimes against children. Ms. Bruzzo has been with the Washington County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office since 2016, where she has focused on cases involving domestic violence and crimes against children. In 2024, Ms. Bruzzo secured a conviction against a violent sexual offender with a 30-year sentence, 35 years pending, and a lifetime protective order. She also convicted multiple child predators, securing five life terms in 2023, a life sentence in 2022, and a life sentence in 2021. Ms. Bruzzo is a passionate advocate for victims, and her work has made a meaningful impact both in the courtroom and in advancing the protection of victims’ rights throughout Virginia.

Lieutenant Colonel Seth Dilworth (United States Air Force JAG Corps)

Lieutenant Colonel Dilworth’s commitment to victims’ rights began long before his current position. In 2012, he became the first Air Force-appointed Victims’ Counsel to appear in a military court-martial proceeding. When a judge challenged his standing, he fought the ruling in appellate courts, winning the landmark case L.R.M. v. Kastenberg, which is now frequently cited across all military branches to grant victims’ counsel the standing to argue on behalf of their clients. Lieutenant Colonel Dilworth’s tenacity in challenging the decision has directly given victims a voice in courts-martial for over a decade and positively influenced the trajectory for crime victims in the military justice process. He also trains new Judge Advocates on victims’ rights, has authored publications on military law, and testified before the Defense Advisory Committee on Investigation, Prosecution, and Defense of Sexual Assault in the Armed Forces (DAC-IPAD), influencing policy proposals to enhance victims’ rights across the military.

Captain Kristen Dorfman, U.S. Army Operations and Policy Attorney (The Pentagon)

With over five years of exceptional service as a Special Victims Counsel (SVC), Captain Dorfman provides exemplary legal support to victims of sexual crimes and domestic violence. She also served as a military prosecutor, upholding discipline within the U.S. Army. In addition to her service as an SVC Judge Advocate, she also leads the development of operational guidance for victim care and advocacy as the Operations Policy Attorney. Captain Dorfman trains more than 70 SVCs each year, equipping them with both the technical knowledge and practical legal skills they need to serve effectively. She also regularly briefs senior leaders on ways to strengthen the SVC program. A trusted advisor, she provides clear, step-by-step guidance on complex legal and ethical matters and is always generous with her time and experience to support victims and fellow advocates alike.

Phil Giles, Detective (Retired) (Albemarle Police Department)

Detective Giles, a retired member of the Albemarle Police Department, dedicated over 30 years to law enforcement. After joining the department in 1998, he played a pivotal role in developing a field training program for new detectives, which remains in use today. In addition to his detective duties, he served on the U.S. Marshal Service Fugitive Task Force until his retirement in 2023. Detective Giles also played an instrumental role in solving the cold case of Jesse Hicks, whose remains were discovered in 2014. His relentless investigative work, including intense undercover surveillance, led to a confession from the murder suspect, Kevin Moore. This effort culminated in the indictment of Moore and a successful trial, which secured a conviction. Detective Giles’ dedication and expert investigation were key to bringing justice to the Hicks family after years of uncertainty.

Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Richard Farley (Albemarle County CA’s Office)

Mr. Farley has served as an Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney for Albemarle County for 18 years, focusing primarily on prosecuting violent crimes, gangs, narcotics distribution, and domestic violence. Throughout his career, Mr. Farley has demonstrated a relentless commitment to justice, particularly in working with regional drug task forces. His prosecutorial dedication was instrumental in the successful conviction in the Commonwealth v. Kevin Moore cold case. Mr. Farley’s meticulous work ensured the presentation of strong evidence during the eight-day trial, culminating in Moore’s conviction for murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and the use of a firearm in the commission of murder. His efforts provided closure to the surviving family of Jesse Hicks, a victim whose case had gone unsolved for nearly a decade.

Ryan Guilds, Counsel (Arnold & Porter, LLP)

In 2012, Mr. Guilds spearheaded the establishment of law firm Arnold & Porter’s pro-bono representation for crime victims, focusing on survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence, particularly military-connected cases. He has provided dedicated legal counsel in military courts-martial, ensuring victims’ rights to information, protection, and justice. Mr. Guilds also travels nationwide as pro-bono counsel, specializing in victims’ rights law, and trains other attorneys offering pro-bono support to crime victims. He advises nonprofits focused on military sexual assault victims and his testimony before the Defense Advisory Committee on Military Sexual Assault (DAC-IPAD) has led to positive changes in military justice related to victims’ rights.

Tennille Jessup, VSTOP Investigator (Patrick County Sheriff’s Office)

Investigator Jessup has served with the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office since 2014, advancing to Investigations in 2015 and becoming the VSTOP Investigator in 2018. She handles cases involving domestic violence, sexual assault, dating violence, and stalking. Known for her humility and relentless pursuit of justice, she meticulously investigates each case, advocating for victims’ rights without judgment. She takes challenging cases to the Commonwealth’s Attorney, ensuring victims are heard and supported throughout the process. One notable example of her dedication was a case where she supported a severely injured victim. Investigator Jessup spent significant time securing evidence, obtaining medical records, and visiting the victim in the hospital. She arranged multiple forensic exams and secured a protective order while collaborating with agencies to ensure comprehensive support for the victim. Her passion, dedication, and persistence allow for victims to escape the violence that once had a stronghold over their lives, so they can move forward and live life without fear of further abuse.

Kristi Kennard, Digital Forensics Investigator (Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office)

With over 15 years of experience in digital forensics and cybersecurity, Investigator Kennard has become a leader in advancing digital investigations within law enforcement. Her expertise in leveraging technology to solve complex cases has set her apart in the field. She also works diligently to protect victims’ privacy, ensuring that only relevant information is accessed and reassuring victims that their sensitive data remains secure. In April 2024, she played a key role in a successful operation with the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office and the Northern VA – Washington DC Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, leading to the arrest of six individuals involved in illicit activities with minors. Additionally, Investigator Kennard contributed to four homicide investigations, analyzing 950 hours of surveillance footage, which directly led to the identification and arrest of suspects, providing justice to the victims’ families. Committed to serving her community and upholding the law, she is a role model for her peers and future law enforcement professionals.

Patricia Michelsen-King, Federally Certified Interpreter & Assistant Professor (Virginia Commonwealth University)

With over 45 years of experience as a Spanish–English interpreter and Federally Certified Translator, Ms. Michelson-King has advanced victim advocacy by championing language access as a means of justice and empowerment. She played a key role in establishing Virginia’s first statewide Spanish–English interpreter bank at Latinos in Virginia, volunteering countless hours to ensure victims have access to trained interpreters who prioritize accuracy, confidentiality, and autonomy. Ms. Michelson-King has interpreted for numerous victims of domestic violence and sexual assault in Richmond’s Circuit and Juvenile Courts and is frequently called upon in serious felony cases. She also founded VCU’s Spanish–English Translation and Interpretation program, where she teaches trauma-informed interpreting to equip students to support victims with care and sensitivity. Her expertise and dedication have elevated victim services across Virginia, making her a vital advocate for survivors.

Paige Meade, Guest Lecturer & Victim Advocate (Virginia Department of Corrections Victim Services Unit)

Ms. Meade transformed personal trauma into a lifelong mission of service, advocacy, and healing for survivors of sexual assault. After surviving a life-altering assault in 1992 and silently grappling with PTSD for years, she chose to turn pain into purpose. Since 2017, Ms. Meade has played a vital role in the Department of Corrections’ Victim Impact Program, traveling across Virginia to educate offenders on the profound and lasting impact of their crimes. Her message emphasizes personal accountability, the ripple effect of crime, and the rights of victims. Beyond her work with offenders, she has trained law enforcement, schools, and community agencies to better recognize and respond to sexual violence. Ms. Meade’s story is one of resilience, compassion, and tireless advocacy. Through her courage and commitment, she continues to offer survivors strength, hope, and a path forward.

Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Joseph D. Perry (City of Staunton CA’s Office)

Mr. Perry has served as a prosecutor since 2005, dedicating the past seven years to some of the most challenging cases in the justice system—those involving child abuse and sexual assault. He’s known for never backing down from a trial and is often the last one in the office, working late nights and weekends to support his colleagues, victims, and their families. He carries a high-volume caseload and never hesitates to step in when others need help, routinely volunteering to take on additional cases. Despite the emotional weight of his work, Mr. Perry approaches each case with compassion and resilience, treating every victim with dignity and meeting them where they are—without judgment. He handles the cases many shy away from, advocating fiercely and consistently, and never allowing himself to become desensitized to the trauma his victims have endured.

Mary Rodgers, Victim Witness Caseworker (Virginia Beach CA’s Office)

Ms. Rodgers has dedicated 28 years to public service, including the past 17 as a Victim Witness Caseworker with the Virginia Beach Victim Witness Unit. Managing a current caseload of over 100, she continues to serve with tireless dedication and compassion. Her impact is evident in cases like a 30-year-old rape prosecution, where her unwavering support was instrumental in securing a conviction. In a recent murder trial, she ensured more than a dozen family members of the victim felt safe and supported, despite a hostile courtroom environment. After the 2019 Virginia Beach mass shooting, she responded to the Municipal Center to comfort families awaiting news from their loved ones. Most recently, Ms. Rodgers has partnered with service dog Zuhey to provide emotional support to victims during interviews and court appearances, further enhancing her already remarkable care.

Major Adrienne “Adi” Serbaroli, Regional Victims Legal Counsel at Quantico (United States Marine Corp)

Major Serbaroli began her Marine Corps career in 2009 as a legal assistance attorney before transitioning into her role as a Victims’ Legal Counsel (VLC), becoming a founding member of the Marine Corps Victims’ Legal Counsel Organization. As a VLC, she represents all eligible Marine Corps crime victims—primarily in Virginia, but often globally—across all ranks and commands. Widely regarded as the most experienced and sought-after VLC in the Marine Corps, Major Serbaroli has represented over 176 victims, more than any other VLC since the program’s inception. From 2015 to 2022, she also served as a legal advisor to multiple generals and deployed to Iraq in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. In 2022, she returned to the VLC program, where she continues to serve as its most tenured regional counsel. Her tenacity, compassion, and unwavering commitment have made a lasting impact on the lives of countless victims and their families.

Susan Sigmon, Justice Services Director (Empowerhouse)

Since 1989, Ms. Sigmon has been a dedicated advocate for crime victims, particularly survivors of domestic violence. She ensures victims receive vital resources—legal aid, safe housing, and mental health support—while providing compassionate, trauma-informed care. She partners with law enforcement to train first responders, improving support for victims from the start. Whether counseling one-on-one, leading awareness campaigns, or driving policy change, Ms. Sigmon’s steadfast dedication and bold leadership have transformed lives. In a field where the work is often difficult, emotionally taxing, and underfunded, Ms. Sigmon continues to demonstrate resilience, compassion, and professionalism. A vital resource to her community and first responders, she serves without seeking recognition, driven by a deep belief that everyone deserves to live free from fear and abuse.

Captain Terrence Lee Sullivan, Jr. (Hanover County Sheriff’s Office)

Captain Sullivan has dedicated nearly 30 years to law enforcement, beginning his service as a Military Police Officer in the U.S. Air Force during the Gulf War. Now with the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, he is known for his unwavering commitment to advocating for victims and supporting individuals in crisis. Captain Sullivan has pioneered several impactful programs, including a Chaplains Program that mobilizes over 30 chaplains to support crime victims and community members in crisis. He also dedicates his time to supporting fellow officers across Virginia experiencing stress and trauma. Captain Sullivan has also launched initiatives like “Fly with a Cop,” “Shop with a Cop,” and the Youth Engagement Team to connect with at-risk youth. Through his compassionate leadership and forward-thinking approach to victim services, crime prevention, and community outreach, Captain Sullivan has made a meaningful and lasting impact on public safety in Virginia.

Sergeant Brian Williams (Norfolk Police Department)

Sergeant Williams began his service in the U.S. Marine Corps before joining the Norfolk Police Department in 2006. Now serving as Special Crimes Sergeant, he approaches every case with a trauma-informed, victim-centered mindset. He helped secure Virginia’s first conviction under the Attorney General’s SAKI program, solving a long-cold rape case through meticulous investigating and compelling courtroom testimonies. Whether or not victims choose to move forward with the criminal justice process, Sergeant Williams ensures they feel heard, supported, and respected. Beyond solving crimes, Sergeant Williams helps restore dignity and hope to those impacted by crime, and offers closure to those who feared justice might never come. Sergeant Williams is both a role model to his peers and a trusted advocate for the victims he serves.

Susan B. Williams, Director (Smyth County Victim Witness Program)

Ms. Williams has served with the Victim Witness Program for nearly 28 years, supporting countless crime victims through some of the most traumatic moments of their lives. A model of excellence in advocacy, she has transformed both the program and the lives of those seeking justice and healing. Acting as a vital bridge between prosecutors and victims, she ensures they are informed, empowered, and supported throughout the legal process. In 2024, her strength and compassion were especially evident as she guided two separate families through the heartbreak of murder trials—standing beside them in court and helping them find their voices during sentencing. When a Smyth County Sheriff’s Deputy was tragically killed, Ms. Williams rushed to the scene, setting aside her own grief to care for the deputy’s family and fellow officers. Her unwavering dedication and deep empathy continue to make a lasting impact in her community.