News

RCACP Reopens Free Roam Cat Room After Remodel

The Roanoke Star
April 9, 2025

The Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection (RCACP) is excited to announce the Grand Re-Opening of its Free Roam Cat Room on Thursday, April 10, 2025, at 10 a.m. at the shelter, located at 1510 Baldwin Avenue NE.

The newly remodeled space is designed to provide a home-like environment, helping cats adjust more easily to their adoptive homes. It also offers a comfortable, low stress setting for cats that have previously lived in a home, increasing their chances of quick adoption.

“This remodel is a win-win for both the cats and their future families,” said Michael J. Warner, RCACP Executive Director. “We couldn’t have completed this project without the generous support of Petco Love and Greater Good Charities. Thanks to their contributions, our cats now have a cozy, boutique-style apartment designed with their well-being in mind.”

The renovation was made possible by a $10,000 Life-Saving Grant from Petco Love, awarded in April 2024, and a Rescue Rebuild design and fabrication collaboration with Greater Good Charities Rescue Rebuild.

The updated room features space-saving, easy-to-clean fabrications that keep the cats mentally and physically engaged, ensuring both enrichment and hygiene. Additionally, a full-size bench has been added to create a more inviting space for visitors to interact with adoptable cats and kittens.

Join the Grand Re-Opening and see how this exciting remodel is helping improve the lives of adoptable cats!

Formerly known in print as The Roanoke Star Sentinel; TheRoanokeStar.com is an independent, community-focused online news source.

