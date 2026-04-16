ROBERT L. MARONIC: Is President Trump Now Jesus Christ?

I read an astonishing and alarming article in the New York Post on April 13 entitled, “Trump Makes Wild Claim Defending Jesus-like AI Post, Refuses To Apologize To Pope Leo Over Iran War Dispute.” The article was written by both Josh Christenson and Emily Goodin.

What astonished me the most was that President Trump clearly depicted himself as Jesus Christ or the Jewish Messiah on Truth Social. That was because he was “clad in billowy white and red robes” while “placing one hand on the forehead of a man in a hospital bed with a heavenly light radiating from his other hand.”

Trump’s post appeared for less than twelve hours on April 13, but was later deleted the same day because of accusations of gross disrespect and blasphemy. Trump defended himself by stating that he was depicting himself as a physician representing the American Red Cross.

I am 100% sure that Trump’s AI software created that explanation, which I found both disingenuous and mendacious.

I am not a Walter Reed Hospital psychiatrist, but I think that Trump has a psychological problem, which is above my pay grade. However, I do not think his problem is malignant.

I have a theory that Trump never fully outgrew the worst aspects of his troubled adolescence, such as bullying, lying, and physically intimidating other cadets while attending New York Military Academy, which is located twelve miles northwest of West Point along the Hudson River.

Trump, at times, can be extremely cordial, gracious, and kind. However, he can also be vengeful, vindictive, egotistical, and extremely sarcastic. Sometimes he seems to take personal delight in making fun of people, using ad hominem insults and mean name-calling, especially on Truth Social.

His worst despicable behavior was on April 9, when he threatened to“wipe out” the entire Iranian or Persian civilization on April 7 if Iran did not participate in peace talks. His remarks were understandably interpreted by many as war crimes under “Article 51 of Additional Protocol I to the Geneva Conventions,” which the US has not ratified.

Trump’s behavior at times is truly embarrassing for a 79-year-old man. This June 14, he will be 80 years old, but it will make no difference in his sad “misbehavior.”

Trump’s depiction of himself as Jesus Christ, whom he claimed was a physician, obviously minimized the divine authority, healing power, and Biblical wisdom of the Roman Catholic Bishop of Rome. The AI-created picture made that extremely obvious.

To put it simply, humility has never been in the vocabulary of the president. Plus, Trump, who was heavily influenced by his tyrannical father and disgraced attorney Roy Cohn from 1973 to 1986, could easily metamorphose himself into a bellicose bully and fight-cat whenever it suited him.

I fully agree with Trump that Pope Leo XIV does not fully know what he is talking about in regard to Iran. It is abundantly clear that the pope is a pro-pacifist who completely fails to see the true evil and lunacy of the radical Shiite clerics or religious Nazis in Tehran.

What especially bothers me about the pope is that when over 30,000 or more Iranian protesters were murdered or executed on January 8 and 9, the pope was nowhere to be heard.

When the Iranian clerics admitted that they had enough enriched uranium to manufacture eleven nuclear bombs on February 28, the pope was nowhere to be heard.

When Tehran decided to blockade the Strait of Hormuz on March 2, the pope was nowhere to be heard.

It is obvious that Trump is no devil, but the pope is no omniscient angel. That is because the pope has forsaken the innocent – the civilian, children, wounded, unemployed, elderly, and hungry, who are all massively oppressed under the radical Shiite clerical regime in Tehran.

Plus, both Israel and the US no longer had the time to wait until Iran’s nuclear capability was imminent.

Despite all the president’s moral flaws, I would rather follow the president’s advice about Iran instead of Pope Leo XIV. That is because the leftist pope took his political advice about the U.S. from Obama‘s former, failed chief strategist David Axelrod on April 9 instead of Vice President J.D. Vance.

Plus, the pope so far has refused to participate in America’s semiquincentennial on July 4.

Robert L. Maronic