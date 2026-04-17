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Legal Aid Society of Roanoke Valley to Host 5th Annual Tea for Justice

Author:

The Roanoke Star
|

Date:

April 17, 2026

0

On May 7, the Legal Aid Society of Roanoke Valley (LASRV) invites the community to step into elegance and purpose at its 5th Annual Tea for Justice, a beloved fundraiser supporting access to justice across our region. Guests are encouraged to don their most festive fascinators and bowties and join a day of celebration, connection, and impact.

This annual event features a delicious luncheon, traditional tea service, an exciting silent auction, live music by members of the Valley Chamber Orchestra, and keynote remarks from acclaimed local journalist and nationally recognized author Beth Macy, known for DopesickRaising Lazarus, and Factory Man. Her latest work, Paper Girl, was selected by President Barack Obama as one of his favorite books of 2025.

“For five years, Tea for Justice has brought our community together in such a meaningful and celebratory way,” said Emily Jewett, Deputy Director of LASRV and event organizer. “It’s an opportunity to celebrate the impact of legal aid while rallying support for the critical services our neighbors rely on every day. It’s truly one of the most inspiring and fun events of the year.”

For 60 years, LASRV has provided free, expert civil legal services to low-income people in our community, helping families and individuals stay housed, stay safe, and maintain financial stability. Every dollar raised at Tea for Justice stays 100% local, directly supporting access to justice in the Roanoke Valley.

Event Details

  • Date: May 7, 2026
  • Time: 11:30 AM – 1:30 PM
  • Location: Charter Hall at the City Market Building
  • 32 Market Square SE
  • Roanoke, VA 24011

Ticket Pricing

  • Individual Ticket: $75
  • Table for 8: $525

Tickets are available at www.lasrv.org/tea-for-justice.

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