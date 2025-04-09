BOB BROWN: “The Government Shall Be Upon His Shoulder”

To maintain fairness and minimize bias, this column deliberately attempts to refrain from critical judgment of President Donald J. Trump, who has been in office for less than three months. But encouragement refreshed my soul when President Trump opened his first cabinet meeting with prayer.

The Bible instructs believers to obey authorities and expects the government to treat citizens justly. If the government fails, believers should still fulfill their duties. However, if asked to disobey God’s Word, they should refuse, trusting in God’s protection.

The role of God, more specifically, Judeo-Christian faith, in our democratic form of government is inspiring and historic.

In 1947, the Dead Sea Scrolls were discovered in the Qumran region of Israel. These scrolls date from the 5th century BC to the 1st century AD and encompass nearly every book of the Old Testament.

The Dead Sea Scrolls are significant for their testament to the accuracy and preservation of the Old Testament, providing assurance that the Old Testament texts we have today are consistent with those used during the time of Jesus.

In its simplest form, “politics” refers to the activities involved in gaining and using power in public life to influence decisions that affect a country or society. Politics is inherently about power – who has it, how it’s used, and who benefits from it.

The word “politics” comes from the Ancient Greek word “politika,” meaning “affairs of the cities.”

Judeo-Christian faith influences the American government in at least the following ways:

The Bible’s 40 authors have written over 1500 years; theoldest books are 3400 years old.

The Magna Carta (1215)

English Common Law (1297, Magna Carta enacted)

The Constitution of the US (1776)

18th Century Christian Philosophy

Religious Founders of America

Religious Act of Being Sworn into Office

“If a political party does not have its foundation in the determination to advance a cause that is right and that is moral, then it is not a political party; it is merely a conspiracy to seize power.” Dwight D. Eisenhower, March 6, 1956.

Have you ever wondered why major political conventions are expensive festivals? Federal and state officers are nominated at these spectacular extravaganza circuses.

The financial cost of becoming a political candidate, from nomination to election, for the highest offices in our nation is astronomical. It brings to mind a ballad, “All My Trials,” sung by Joan Baez (born 1941), an artist, musician, and composer in 1960:

“If living were a thing that money could buy

The rich would live, and the poor would die

All my trials, Lord, soon be over.”

If the pseudo-happy-gala-political-convention does not upset your digestion, ponder why the most expensive men and women who are elected to represent us in political office are held in the lowest esteem by the public.

If politicians were less political today, they would behave far less contentiously and perceive that duplicity is neither humanitarian nor acceptable. In other words, no objective ever justifies the use of dishonesty, deceit, or unvirtuous means to achieve its goal.

If any group associated with politics today are the least respected, it is political journalists whose reporting reflects their postmodern disregard for logic or truth, and their disinhibition to shout fire in a crowded theater. Like little children given a box of crayons, they write what they “feel.”

A reasonable person, observing our rapidly changing culture, must admit we have been, among other things, incredibly influenced by psychology. Too often, we use psychology to excuse, explain, or justify behavior. We are absorbed by psychology and have been for the past 125 years.

A better understanding of ourselves and each other would prevail today had our interest been in theology rather than psychology. Had we been absorbed by a righteous relationship with God for the past 125 years, selfless love for each other would replace the hate that permeates our culture from classrooms to Congress.

In ancient Greece, the idea of the rule of law came from the philosopher Aristotle’s belief in natural law. He claimed the existence of a higher justice in nature—certain essential rights—that superseded the laws written by humans. Aristotle believed that people should align themselves with this natural law and govern by its ethics.

The latest Georgetown Institute of Politics and Public Service Battleground Civility Poll (March 2024) indicates that a significant number of Americans across party lines believe that our system of government is under threat, though their reasons vary.

The poll, conducted by Republican pollsters from Tarrance Group and Democrat pollsters from Lake Research Partners, focused on voter attitudes towards perceived threats to democracy. According to the poll, 81% of respondents believe that democracy in America is currently being threatened, with 72% expressing strong agreement with this statement.

Why would virtuous, capable people want to serve in government today?

Patriotism combined with altruism has motivated our fellow citizens to meet the needs of our country since its beginning. Now, as in the past, is the time for all good men and women to come to the aid of our country.

Those familiar with the Old Testman will recall that Moses, the author of the first five books of the Bible, was told by God to form a government:

“Choose some wise, understanding, and respected men from each of your tribes, and I will set them over you.” Deuteronomy 1:13.

Those familiar with the New Testament know that God is the source of our courage and intelligence:

“For God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of power and of loveand of a sound mind.” 2 Timothy 1:7.

This column is not a plea for a theocracy, a form of government where a deity (or deities) is recognized as the supreme ruler and religious leaders or officials interpret and enforce the deity’s laws.

Theocracy, as described in the Old Testament, was a temporary governing system established by God to prepare for the arrival of Jesus. God provided the nation of Israel with laws and cultural guidelines to ensure their survival and maintain their distinctiveness until they could introduce the Messiah.

The prophet Isaiah foretold of the coming of the Messiah:

“For unto us a Child is born, unto us a Son is given; and the government will be upon His shoulder. And His name will be called Wonderful, Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace.” Isaiah 9:6.

Isaiah is speaking of a time to come.

Jesus’s kingdom in our age is not political. Political power is human influential power. Jesus’s kingdom is willing, loving, grateful acquiescence to our Kinsman-Redeemer. Nonetheless, righteous men and women are needed in government. I can think of no time when the evil expression of hatred for Americans by people living here was greater.

The increase in violent protests is proportionally greater than legal voting. Hatred for America is a revengeful, extremely costly, highly organized, vile scheme that opposes the very founding of America as a colony. It benefits from the attention it draws from national TV. Effective opposition to this tyrannical force has not yet been developed.

Christians have had a great influence in our country since its founding, but the tide has changed and Jesus’s purposes are achieved through the work of the Spirit in individuals’ lives through God given courage, love, and a strong mind.

The apostle John told us the meaning of Easter Sunday, soon upon us, in the following scripture, one worthy of keeping in mind, heart, and soul:

“For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life. 17 For God did not send His Son into the world to condemn the world, but that the world through Him might be saved.” John 3: 16,17.

Yes, the government today is on the shoulders of men and women. It is a precious weight so heavy it can be carried forward only by lifting together by those whose courage, altruism, and faithfulness provide their strength.

Robert S. Brown, MD, PHD a retired Psychiatrist, Col (Ret) U.S. Army Medical Corps devoted the last decade of his career to treating soldiers at Fort Lee redeploying from combat. He was a Clinical Professor of Psychiatry and Professor of Education at UVA. His renowned Mental Health course taught the value of exercise for a sound mind.