Bus Riders’ Group Crowns Second Annual Sorriest Bus Stop

ROANOKE – In this contest, Orange Avenue is a powerhouse: for the second year running, a bus stop on Highway 460 has won the Sorriest Bus Stop Contest. BRRAG, the Bus Riders of Roanoke Advocacy Group, sponsored the contest and has just declared Orange Eastbound at Moriah (Market Square East) the winner.

The Sorriest Bus Stop Contest featured a bracket of sixteen stops, nominated by riders, which competed for the title of “sorriest” throughout March. The tongue-in-cheek competition aims to bring awareness to the issue of bus stop accessibility in a playful but pointed way.

This year’s winner lacks many things that make a stop feel safe, including a sidewalk, seating, lighting, and any safe way to cross the street. There is no protection from cars whizzing by, and patrons must stand in a ditch in order to avoid standing on the road. It seems impossible for a wheelchair user or anyone with mobility challenges to use this bus stop.

And yet, use it they do. Located across the road from the Market Square East shopping center, bus patrons who wish to visit the bank, restaurants, or other businesses in the area have little choice but to use this stop. It ranks in the top 25% of bus stops in terms of its rate of use. While the stop itself has few amenities, of even greater concern is the lack of crosswalks or any help getting across the road.

Continuing with their tongue-in-cheek tone, BRRAG will be holding a brief award ceremony for the bus stop on Thursday, April 10th starting at 5pm. BRRAG intends to bring all sixteen Sorriest Bus Stop contestants to the City Council meeting on April 21, along with a request to add funding for bus stop improvements to the city budget.

Last year’s Sorriest Bus Stop Contest crowned a winner, Orange Avenue Westbound at King, which was a top 5% most used stop but had no sidewalk, bench, or shelter. The city of Roanoke subsequently found money to improve the stop, thrilling BRRAG supporters. Riders now enjoy an ADA-accessible paved bus stop in this location, with a bench and shelter on the way.

Meanwhile, BRRAG is also cooking up a sister competition: the Favorite Bus Stop Contest. “Some of our bus stops are very nice, accessible, and welcoming,” explains BRRAG board member Sylvia King. “We want to celebrate those, too!” Nominations may be sent to [email protected].