Youngkin Donates Salary to Support Virginia Workforce Programs

Governor Glenn Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin continued their commitment to workforce development and career training by donating their first and second quarter Gubernatorial salary to two impactful Virginia nonprofits: SkillsUSA Virginia Foundation and SkillSource Group. This contribution builds on Governor Youngkin’s pledge to donate the entirety of the Gubernatorial salary to Virginia nonprofits.

The Governor and First Lady commemorated their salary donation—$43,750 to each organization—during a visit to the Independent Electrical Contractors Chesapeake and Associated Builders and Contractors Virginia Chapter Building in Dulles. The contribution reflects their ongoing commitment to strengthening Virginia’s workforce, expanding career and technical education (CTE), and supporting job readiness programs across the Commonwealth.

“In distinct but complementary ways, the SkillsUSA Virginia Foundation and SkillSource Group serve Virginia by linking students to the people and opportunities that will help them succeed in the workforce,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “It is an honor to recognize and support these two organizations, who are not only empowering the next generation of Virginians, but also driving the Commonwealth toward a brighter, more prosperous future.”

SkillsUSA Virginia Foundation, a state-based nonprofit, supports over 13,000 students each year through leadership development, hands-on training, and industry-aligned competitions. The organization plays a critical role in connecting students to high-demand careers in more than 130 occupational areas.

SkillSource Group the nonprofit fiscal agent for the Northern Virginia Workforce Development Board, offers workforce training and career resources to over 1.9 million residents. From youth and dislocated worker services to reentry and disability employment programs, SkillSource creates meaningful pathways to employment for Virginians across Northern Virginia.

“Career and technical education is an extremely worthwhile investment in the next generation,” said First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin. “Competencies in technical trades ensure Virginian’s futures—one credential, one job, and one success story at a time.”

The Governor and First Lady were joined by Secretary of Labor Bryan Slater, Secretary of Education Aimee Guidera, and representatives from both organizations, including Jeff Sluss of the SkillsUSA Virginia Foundation and David Hunn of SkillSource Group.

“Virginia’s economic future depends on a workforce that is skilled, adaptable, and empowered,” said Secretary of Labor Bryan Slater. “By supporting organizations like SkillsUSA Virginia Foundation and SkillSource Group, the Governor and First Lady are helping more Virginians gain the tools they need to succeed in high-demand industries and lifelong careers.”

“The Youngkin administration is blowing up the one size fits all approach to education and helping Virginia students build a career pathway that provides the skills and knowledge to thrive in today and tomorrow’s top jobs,” said Secretary of Education Aimee Rogstad Guidera. “Partners like Skills USA Virginia Foundation and the Skills Source Group connect students of all ages—in our middle and high schools to our community colleges and universities — with job training, skill development, internships, apprenticeships, work based experienced with employers, and other experiences that open doors to opportunities and change lives.”

“The entire SkillSource Group Team, from our Board of Directors to our front-line staff, are incredibly honored and humbled for this recognition by Governor Youngkin and Mrs. Youngkin,” said SkillSource Group President and CEO David Hunn. “With our public workforce colleagues delivering local employment and training services across the Commonwealth of Virginia, SkillSource and our Partners will reach over 45,000 jobseekers this year and will continue to support local businesses in identifying and hiring their next employee. This salary donation is a tremendous testament of generosity and community building that will enhance our ability to continue serving Northern Virginia in the years ahead.”

“SkillsUSA Virginia is a co-curricular student organization dedicated to students enrolled in Trade and Industrial education programs, both secondary and post-secondary, across Virginia. This past weekend, SkillsUSA students from across the Commonwealth competed in 106 contests ranging from Carpentry to Cosmetology, and Robotics to Welding,” said Executive Director of SkillsUSA Virginia Foundation Jeff Sluss. “For 60 years, Virginia’s best has gathered annually to showcase the talents these young people have to display for our business and industry partners. The SkillsUSA Virginia Foundation brings these two groups together to create a pipeline between educators and students connecting to our business community, one classroom, one student at a time. The Foundation is so grateful to Governor Youngkin and the First Lady for their support of this mission of training the next generation of skilled workers in the Commonwealth, and for being a champion for CTE in general.”

This marks the first two salary donations of 2025, continuing a tradition the Governor and First Lady began at the start of the administration to invest in local communities and uplift impactful nonprofits across the Commonwealth. It also aligns with a history of giving to workforce readiness programs like that of VA Ready – a pandemic-era effort established by the Youngkins to reskill displaced, Virginia workers for in-demand jobs.