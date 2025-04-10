Farmers in Southwest Virginia Rebuild After Hurricane Helene

While Hurricane Helene victims’ losses accumulated, so did the overwhelming support from “neighbors” near and far.

The Category 4 storm hit northern Florida and tore through six states on Sept. 26, 2024, catching Southwest Virginia farmers by surprise. Strong winds and a raging flood toppled trees, destroyed farm fences, and swept hay supplies downriver. A Virginia Tech economic analysis said damages to Virginia agriculture may cost up to $630 million.

Though the storm’s impact was unexpected, Virginia Farm Bureau Federation leaders were somewhat prepared to respond. The development of a disaster relief fund was initiated three years ago. The Virginia Farm Relief Fund, now managed by the Virginia Foundation for Agriculture, Innovation & Rural Sustainability, grew to $278,000 following Helene, providing assistance to almost 80 applicants.

Tangible needs were prioritized after the storm, said Wilmer Stoneman, VA FAIRS executive director.

“Fencing was the No. 1 asset folks needed,” he said. “We allocated about 30 miles worth of fence wire and gates.”

That allocation complemented an ongoing T-post drive orchestrated by VFBF Young Farmers. Supplies were distributed in conjunction with Virginia Cooperative Extension.

Wire was personally delivered by VFBF field services director Logan Boyd to those unable to travel for pick-up.

“It’s good to be part of an organization that will help when we can,” he said. “Though, most of these folks won’t tell you they need something. They are not standing there with their hands out.”

Robbins Family Farms in Smyth County lost a farm truck and about 2,000 feet of fencing to floodwaters. Three rolls of woven wire fencing were donated to the farm, along with gates, posts, minerals, feed and relief funds.

“They blessed these little farmers,” said Connie Robbins. “It could have been so much worse. There are farmers around us who lost much more.”

Robbins recalled surveying the damage with her youngest grandchildren, ages 9 and 11.

“The 11-year-old took my hand and said, ‘Granny, this is just stuff,’” she said. “‘It’s you who we can never replace!’”

The relief fund ballooned with contributions from 69 county Farm Bureaus. Stoneman said individuals and other state Farm Bureaus also contributed heavily to the fund.

“That’s our culture,” Boyd noted. “Neighbors helping neighbors, even if they’re not next door.”