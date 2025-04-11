Roanoke Leaders Mobilize to Launch Solution to Maternal Opioid Crisis

A groundbreaking collaboration of healthcare providers, community organizations, and government agencies marks a significant milestone as the construction phase of The Grove on Patterson makes way for an April 14, 2025, opening. The Grove on Patterson is a historic home for pregnant and parenting women seeking addiction treatment and recovery services. The facility represents an innovative approach to addressing the region’s maternal health and substance use crisis while keeping families together.

Key community partners, Anderson Treatment Center, and Restoration Housing, joined their expertise and resources to make The Grove on Patterson a reality. They are backed by a broad base of unprecedented support that includes Aetna/CVS, Carilion, City of Roanoke, Roanoke County, Roanoke Women’s Foundation, and the Virginia Opioid Abatement Authority. The Grove on Patterson is a crucial step forward in addressing our community’s pressing maternal health challenges, with a steadfast commitment to mothers and children.

“Mothers facing the challenges of substance use will find community when they need it most. The Grove on Patterson will bring an innovative model of care that represents the transformation possible when an expert team of caregivers leads with love,” said Dr. Kimberly Simcox, an OB-GYN and addiction medicine specialist in Roanoke, VA. “It goes beyond medical treatment – it’s about nurturing hope, fostering self-forgiveness, and building a foundation of loving support. When we surround mothers with both comprehensive care and compassion, we empower them to heal and build the skills they need to care for themselves and their children. That’s the heart of what we’re creating here.”

The Grove will provide access to substance use services, medical care, psychiatric services, and peer support within a residential setting, allowing mothers to remain with their children during treatment. This innovative approach addresses multiple community challenges simultaneously: reducing foster care placements, improving maternal and infant health outcomes, and providing sustainable recovery support.

“Research consistently shows that investing in women’s health and recovery creates a powerful ripple effect throughout entire communities,” says Ali Hamed Moore, Chief Administrative Officer of Anderson Treatment. “When we support mothers in their recovery journey, we see measurable improvements in community-wide indicators – from reduced healthcare costs and decreased burden on social services to improved educational outcomes and stronger local economies. The Grove on Patterson isn’t just about individual recovery; it’s about lifting up our entire region.”

The facility will serve as a beacon of hope and healing, supported by Anderson Treatment’s expertise in substance use recovery. For more information or to make a financial contribution, go to TheGroveOnPatterson.com. The program emphasizes evidence-based treatment approaches while maintaining a focus on dignity, respect, and long-term success for participants.