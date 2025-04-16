Youngkin Announces Integer Expansion, 83 New Jobs in Salem

Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that Integer, a global medical contract developer and manufacturing organization, plans to make a significant investment over the next five years to expand its operations in the City of Salem. The company will lease an additional manufacturing facility to increase the production of catheter components for its growing cardio and vascular business segment. The project is estimated to create 83 new jobs.

“Integer’s decision to expand in Salem demonstrates Virginia’s ability to compete and win in the advanced manufacturing sector,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “For three decades, Integer has found success in the Commonwealth, and this significant investment further strengthens Virginia’s growing medical device manufacturing industry. The company’s expansion showcases how Virginia’s world-class workforce and strong business environment enable manufacturers to thrive and grow.”

“When a global leader like Integer chooses to grow its Virginia operations, it speaks volumes about the Commonwealth’s competitive advantages,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Juan Pablo Segura. “This expansion will create high-quality manufacturing jobs while supporting the production of vital medical components. Salem’s robust workforce and strong track record of manufacturing excellence continue to demonstrate why Virginia is the best state for business.”

Integer has operated in Salem for 30 years, manufacturing critical components for medical devices such as catheters, guidewires, stents, and pacemakers. The new 13,000-square-foot facility will allow Integer to expand production capacity while also creating space for additional investment and jobs at its existing Salem locations.

“I am proud of the work our Integer Salem team is doing for our customers and in the community and look forward to collaborating with the Virginia Economic Development Partnership as we expand our presence in the region,” said Integer Senior Director of Operations Pete Hall.

“For more than three decades, our team in Salem has provided incredible talent to help Integer become our customers’ partner of choice for delivering innovation that enhances the lives of patients around the world,” said Integer President & CEO Joseph Dziedzic. “Our planned investment in this new facility is a testament to the great work the local team is doing, which is creating increased customer demand in growing markets that are addressing unmet patient needs. We look forward to our continued growth in Virginia.”

“Integer’s expansion is a testament to the City of Salem and the Roanoke Valley’s impressive talent of high-skilled machinists and engineers, who produce some of the world’s most complicated medical devices,” said City of Salem Mayor Renée Turk. “This substantial investment in Salem will boost economic development locally and create 83 new jobs in the valley. We’re excited that Integer chose our community to further advance their manufacturing expertise here in Salem.”

“For three decades, Integer’s advanced manufacturing in Salem has provided valuable medical equipment for thousands across the world,” said Senator David Suetterlein. “We are thrilled that Integer’s significant new investment in Salem will create 83 new quality advanced manufacturing jobs that will allow Integer to help even more people.”

“I am delighted that Integer has chosen to expand right here in Salem,” said Delegate Joe McNamara. “I am proud of the work Integer performs supporting our large and growing healthcare industry. We remain committed to provide the best talent, quality of life, and tax structure to support Integer’s continued success.”

“Congratulations to Integer on this exciting expansion of employment and of their physical plant within the City of Salem,” said Roanoke Regional Partnership Executive Director John Hull. “Integer’s approach to recruitment and training is a model for modern manufacturers and the region is fortunate to be partnered with such a fabulous company and leader within the industry.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the City of Salem and the Roanoke Regional Partnership to secure the project for Virginia. Governor Youngkin approved a $350,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist the City of Salem with the project. The Governor also approved a performance-based grant of $500,000 from the Virginia Investment Performance Grant Program, an incentive that encourages continued capital investment by existing Virginia companies.

Support for Integer’s job creation will be provided through the Virginia Talent Accelerator Program, ranked the No. 1 Customized Workforce Training Program in the United States by Business Facilities in 2024. The program, created by VEDP in collaboration with higher education partners, accelerates new facility startups through the direct delivery of recruitment and training services that are fully customized to a company’s unique products, processes, equipment, standards, and culture. All program services are provided at no cost to qualified new and expanding companies as an incentive for job creation.

Integer will expand its operations at 200 S Yorkshire St, Salem, VA.

Learn more about career opportunities at www.integercareersvirginia.net.