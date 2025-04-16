Renovation Alliance Hosts Fundraiser for Home Repairs in Roanoke Valley

Since 1999, Renovation Alliance has been working to rebuild the homes of Roanoke Valley neighbors in need by providing free critical and necessary home repair services. “Each year, Renovation Alliance receives over 300 applications from homeowners in our area requesting help with home repairs such as leaking roofs, nonfunctioning heating systems, or accessible home modifications,” says Kendall Cloeter, Executive Director of Renovation Alliance.

In 2024, Renovation Alliance invested nearly $800,000 in home repairs and accessible home modifications for 94 homeowners. The median cost per home repaired was just over $6,700, while the average household income of persons service was $21,000. “We fundraise throughout the year to be able to provide free home repair services to our neighbors in need, and thanks to our funders, we’re able to complete significant home repairs for folks who would otherwise have no way of paying for these repairs themselves,” said Cloeter.

A significant portion of the organization’s budget is made up of federal funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). According to Cloeter, “The Trump administration is proposing massive federal funding cuts to HUD programs like the Community Development Block Grant. If these cuts go into effect, housing programs like the one operated by Renovation Alliance will be severely impacted.”

To help this essential organization weather the proposed federal budget cuts, Renovation Alliance is hosting its first-ever community fundraising event, Renovation Celebration, on Saturday, May 3rd. The event will offer attendees an opportunity to experience what it’s like to volunteer on a home repair project site with Renovation Alliance, enjoy lunch while learning about housing issues and progress from leaders in the community, and finally, celebrate. The afternoon celebration will be akin to a neighborhood block party in partnership with A Few Old Goats Brewing and feature live music and plenty of kid-friendly activities.

Tickets are on sale now. Attendees can secure an All Day Pass for $40 for adults and $25 for kids which includes the volunteer experience and lunch.

Thanks to event sponsors including Vinton Roofing and Virginia Housing, entry to the afternoon is free! Donations are encouraged. All donations through ticket sales and onsite during the event will help Renovation Alliance continue to provide home repairs to Roanoke Valley neighbors in need. For more information and to secure tickets, visit www.renovateall.org/rc2025.