Franklin County Educator Elected to National Farm Bureau Board

Morgan Washburn, a Franklin County agriculture teacher and farming advocate, was elected in January to a three-year term as Women’s Leadership Representative on the American Farm Bureau Foundation for Agriculture® Board.

The board’s mission is to build awareness, understanding, and a positive public perception of agriculture through education. Members develop and distribute educational resources, curriculum materials, and craft programs that promote a better understanding of agriculture’s importance and its role in Americans’ daily lives.

Washburn, who has a diverse educational background, said she’s excited to provide her “input, insights, and thoughts on the board’s projects and initiatives for educators.”

She currently serves as a virtual middle school academic administrator with Friendship Public Charter School Online—a Stride K12 school. She also has taught high school agriculture and served as an FFA advisor for over eight years. Throughout her time as a public educator, she mentored first-year teachers, wrote agricultural technology grants and coached multiple award-winning FFA Career Development Events teams.

Washburn will bring those unique experiences, perspectives, and ideas to the board as its members collaborate on methods of promoting awareness, understanding, and appreciation of agriculture.

“Students and consumers need to be aware of the impact agriculture has on them and common misconceptions,” she remarked.

Throughout her board tenure, she will strive to ensure that students, educators, and consumers across the nation have access to the knowledge and resources necessary to make informed decisions about food, farming, and the environment.

Washburn is especially passionate about connecting younger generations to the farm, as “they are the future and sustainability of the industry.

“As young students learn life skills, they also learn about the industry and how important processes occur,” she noted. “For example, growing plants and raising livestock are vital aspects of agriculture that help consumers get what they need.”

Washburn also promotes agricultural literacy as a Virginia Agriculture in the Classroom Ambassador and enjoys attending quarterly AITC meetings to introduce new classroom activities and resources.

She continues her advocacy work on the American Farm Bureau Federation Grassroots Outreach Team, where she plays a central role in strengthening agricultural and rural ties with members of Congress. She has networked with legislators and agricultural policymakers at various AFBF events, including the 2024 AFBF Women’s Advocate, Cultivate, Empower Summit in Washington, and the 2025 AFBF FUSION Conference in Colorado.

Additionally, Washburn represents farmers in Alleghany, Bedford, Botetourt, Craig, Franklin, Henry, Patrick, and Roanoke counties on the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation Women’s Leadership Committee; is an active member of Frankin County Farm Bureau Young Farmers; and is involved in various community agricultural organizations.

She and her husband live on a third-generation farm in Franklin County, where they run a beef cow-calf operation and raise and breed micro-miniature donkeys.

With more than 135,000 members in 88 county Farm Bureaus, VFBF is Virginia’s largest farmers’ advocacy group. Farm Bureau is a non-governmental, nonpartisan, voluntary organization committed to supporting Virginia’s agriculture industry.