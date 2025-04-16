Downtown Roanoke, Inc. launches GIVE Roanoke campaign

Downtown Roanoke, Inc. (DRI) is rallying community support during GIVE Roanoke, the region’s largest day of giving, to raise funds for its Ambassador and Beautification programs.

DRI is working to make downtown attractive and vibrant because an economically strong, clean, and welcoming downtown is essential for the health of the entire Roanoke region. Beautification efforts include 276 hanging baskets, 128 planters, 9 palisade planters in Market Square, and Market Square tree lighting. Each basket costs $425 for plants, materials, and maintenance per season, while each planter costs $550.

Additionally, the 8-person, paid Ambassador team provides nearly 300 hours of weekly services. The program supplements existing services and allows expansion and improvement of the downtown experience for residents, employees, and visitors through three sections:

• Cleaning: removal of litter and debris, weed control, graffiti and handbill removal, power washing

• Hospitality: actively engage and welcome downtown visitors, answer questions, provide directions and recommendations

• Outreach: conduct business outreach, address quality of life issues, check in with those in need and help connect them with services, and work closely with Roanoke City Police to report and share information

The Ambassador Program is administered by Block by Block and managed by DRI. It is funded with significant investment from DRI, the City of Roanoke, the Foundation for Downtown Roanoke, Inc., Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge Foundation, and other downtown stakeholders. This program is a community-wide effort, and DRI has secured funding through 2026 and continues to actively seek additional funders to ensure its persistence with the goal of eventual expansion.

Contributions can be made to any of the organizations participating in GIVE Roanoke now through April 23, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. Donations are tax-deductible and will be accepted through DRI’s non-profit partner, the Foundation for Downtown Roanoke, Inc., a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.

To learn more about DRI’s GIVE Roanoke campaign or to donate, visit https://www.giveroanoke.org/organizations/downtown-roanoke-inc.