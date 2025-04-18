Agriculture Literacy Week engages over 70,000 children 

RICHMOND—More than 1,300 volunteers hit the road—with books in hand—to help thousands of children across the state understand the importance of agriculture.

Those volunteers read Virginia Agriculture in the Classroom’s Book of the Year, Indoor Farm, Outdoor Farm by Lindsay H. Metcalf, to 77,000 children during AITC’s annual Agriculture Literacy Week, March 17-21. They also donated 3,100 copies of the book to libraries in public and private schools and community clubs, as well as to public library systems.

“It’s inspiring to see so many people take time out of their busy schedules to read to students,” said Tammy Maxey, AITC executive director. “Not only is it great fun, but it’s also a valuable learning experience for students. Reading these stories sparks their curiosity, and students ask questions and gain firsthand insight from a farmer or community leader.”

In addition to reading aloud, many volunteers engaged children with hands-on educational activities, demonstrations and Q&As.

Halifax County Farm Bureau insurance agents Chelsea Wooding and Holly Covington read to students at local elementary schools. After reading, they led energetic discussions, answered students’ questions about farming, and helped them plant cucumber and zucchini seeds in planting kits. Throughout the remaining school year, students will water and nurture the plants as they grow.

“Experiences like these plant seeds of understanding,” Wooding said. “Farm life might seem far away for a lot of children, but it plays a big role in their everyday lives. Giving kids a glimpse into where their food comes from, how it’s grown and how it gets from farm to fork, will help them become more knowledgeable and appreciate the effort and commitment it takes to feed our communities.”

Now in its 15th year, Agriculture Literacy Week is AITC’s largest educational event. It provides a fun, interactive way to increase children’s knowledge of farming and the importance of agriculture.

Volunteer readers also included Virginia’s first lady, Suzanne Youngkin; Virginia Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Matthew Lohr; Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Commissioner Joseph Guthrie; members of Virginia’s legislature; county Farm Bureau leaders; employees of VDACS and Farm Credit; and FFA and 4-H club members.

To learn more about Agriculture Literacy Week and how to support Virginia AITC, visit virginia.agclassroom.org.