back to top
Support Us!
Weekly Newsletter
HomeNews
News

Attorney General Miyares Wins Landmark Antitrust Lawsuit Against Google

Author:

The Roanoke Star
|

Date:

April 18, 2025

0
VA Attorney General Jason Miyares, the first Latino to hold that office. (source: National Association of Attorneys General)

Yesterday, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia ruled that Google illegally monopolized digital advertising technology markets in violation of federal antitrust law.

“Google’s conduct undermined competition and innovation in ad tech, which is fundamental to the vibrant internet we rely on in a free and open society,” said Attorney General Jason Miyares. “Today’s ruling is a resounding victory for free markets, fair competition, and the rule of law. No company—no matter how big or powerful—is above the law.”

In 2023, Virginia joined the U.S. Department of Justice and sixteen state attorneys general in filing a lawsuit against Google. The suit alleged that Google engaged in a pattern of exclusionary, deceptive, and anti-competitive conduct to dominate the online display advertising industry. Among other practices, the lawsuit detailed how Google:

  • Tied its publisher ad server to its ad exchange to force adoption of its tools;
  • Imposed restrictive contracts on publishers and advertisers that stifled market freedom;
  • Acquired rival firms to eliminate competition and consolidate power.

These actions effectively raised advertising costs, suppressed market innovation, and stripped choice from businesses and consumers alike.

The district court will schedule further hearings on potential remedies in the coming months. The Virginia Office of the Attorney General will continue to work closely with its state and federal partners to ensure Google’s compliance and protect Virginia consumers and businesses from monopolistic practices.

Read the order here.

Previous article
Youngkin Launches New Dashboards to Improve Maternal Health in Virginia
Next article
Brandon Oaks Auxiliary Announces Annual Spring Sale

Latest Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

Related Articles

Load more

About us

Formerly known in print as The Roanoke Star Sentinel; TheRoanokeStar.com is an independent, community-focused online news source.

Company

The latest

What It’s Like to Gamble at the Best Casino in Macau

Arts / Events Etc. 0
Have you ever heard of "The Monte Carlo of...

LEAP and the City of Roanoke launch Solarize Roanoke

Community 0
City of Roanoke residents are invited to take advantage...

VA Tech Team Develops Stronger Biodegradable Packaging

News 0
Researchers at Virginia Tech have found a way to...

Search

Support The Roanoke Star

© 2025 TheRoanokeStar.com. All Rights Reserved.