Attorney General Miyares Wins Landmark Antitrust Lawsuit Against Google

Yesterday, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia ruled that Google illegally monopolized digital advertising technology markets in violation of federal antitrust law.

“Google’s conduct undermined competition and innovation in ad tech, which is fundamental to the vibrant internet we rely on in a free and open society,” said Attorney General Jason Miyares. “Today’s ruling is a resounding victory for free markets, fair competition, and the rule of law. No company—no matter how big or powerful—is above the law.”

In 2023, Virginia joined the U.S. Department of Justice and sixteen state attorneys general in filing a lawsuit against Google. The suit alleged that Google engaged in a pattern of exclusionary, deceptive, and anti-competitive conduct to dominate the online display advertising industry. Among other practices, the lawsuit detailed how Google:

Tied its publisher ad server to its ad exchange to force adoption of its tools;

Imposed restrictive contracts on publishers and advertisers that stifled market freedom;

Acquired rival firms to eliminate competition and consolidate power.

These actions effectively raised advertising costs, suppressed market innovation, and stripped choice from businesses and consumers alike.

The district court will schedule further hearings on potential remedies in the coming months. The Virginia Office of the Attorney General will continue to work closely with its state and federal partners to ensure Google’s compliance and protect Virginia consumers and businesses from monopolistic practices.

Read the order here.