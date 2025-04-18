Brandon Oaks Auxiliary Announces Annual Spring Sale

The Brandon Oaks Auxiliary is excited to announce its upcoming Spring Sale on Friday, May 2nd, from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM and Saturday, May 3rd, from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Brandon Oaks Life Plan Community. This highly anticipated event will feature a wide variety of items, with all proceeds benefiting the residents of Brandon Oaks Nursing & Rehab Center and the Memory Support Unit.

Since 1973, the Brandon Oaks Auxiliary has been a dedicated volunteer organization made up of both Brandon Oaks residents and local community members. Its mission is to provide life-enriching programs, activities, and essential items to support the well-being of the residents. Over the years, the Auxiliary has raised over $1 million, funding important services such as music therapy from the Roanoke Symphony Orchestra (RSO) and Anderson Music Therapy, monthly birthday celebrations, essential medical equipment, and therapeutic programs and activities.

At the Spring Sale, you can find a fantastic selection of gently used furniture, housewares, jewelry, and more. There will be bedroom and living room furniture, rugs, lamps, and a variety of household items — all donated by Brandon Oaks residents, many of whom are downsizing as they transition into the community. Whether you’re looking for a unique piece for your home or simply want to support a great cause, this event is a wonderful opportunity to contribute.

The Auxiliary’s Fall Sale in 2024 was a great success, raising just over $9,000, which directly supported the Auxiliary’s mission to enhance the lives of the residents. The funds raised helped provide critical programs and services that are vital to the well-being of the community.

“We are incredibly grateful for the continued generosity of the Brandon Oaks community and supporters,” said Betty Lovingood, President of the Brandon Oaks Auxiliary. “The Spring Sale is a wonderful opportunity to come together, enjoy a community-driven event, and raise funds for important programs that directly benefit our residents.”

Event Details:

Event : Brandon Oaks Auxiliary Spring Sale

Date & Time :

o Friday, May 2nd from 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM

o Saturday, May 3rd from 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM



o o Location : Brandon Oaks Life Plan Community

Address : 3804 Brandon Ave, SW Roanoke, VA 24018

“Everyone is welcome to join us,” said Molly Koon, Auxiliary member. “Your support through shopping at the sale directly impacts our residents, allowing us to continue offering life-enhancing programs and services.” For more information about the event or to learn more about how you can support the Brandon Oaks Auxiliary, please contact Brandon Oaks directly at 540-776-2600.