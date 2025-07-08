VA Tech Program Shapes Nearly a Quarter of State’s School Superintendents

Take a look at the resumes of Virginia’s public school leaders. One fact is clear – Virginia Tech is a leader in educating superintendents across state.

Nearly a quarter of Virginia’s 128 public school superintendents is a graduate of the university’s Educational Leadership and Policy Studies doctoral program, housed in the School of Education. That’s according to the school’s records of where alumni land jobs and the total public school systems in Virginia.

The doctoral program, which began in 1971, balances research and practice, said Jodie Brinkmann, assistant professor of practice and program coordinator. Its graduates are prepared for “the challenges administrators face today,” she said.

Meet three superintendents and graduates of the program: Jonathan Russ ’18, superintendent of Botetourt County Public Schools, Eric Bond ’10, superintendent of Augusta County Public Schools, and Kenneth Nicely ’12, superintendent of Roanoke County Public Schools.

Russ’ journey into teaching stemmed from a desire to influence children’s lives. Of his 34 years in education, he has spent 26 in administration, including five years as a superintendent.

“I chose to become an educational leader because I felt I would have a better chance to make decisions and improve our profession,” he said.

Russ said Virginia Tech prepared him well. His favorite course, school law, piqued his interest in case studies related to education. Also, Carol Cash, his dissertation chair, offered him support and a wealth of knowledge.

Russ shared a lesson: “Never say ‘I have seen it all’ and always remain flexible,” he said.

Nicely said he valued his education at Virginia Tech. He first gained an advanced certificate before pursuing his doctorate. “I wanted a program that was well respected in the field, and Virginia Tech definitely checked that box,” said Nicely.

He enrolled at Virginia Tech with goals of teaching Spanish and leadership aspirations. He gained the skills to become a principal through the certificate program.

“When I became a principal, I had a decision to make,” he said. “Do I want to be the kind of leader who just maintains and manages? Or do I want to really shape culture, work with staff to set goals, and set a vision for where we want to go? I credit my experience at Tech for setting me on that course.”

Nicely is in his 24th year — and seventh as superintendent — with Roanoke County Public Schools.

Similarly, Bond has spent 33 years in education. He was inspired by his father, who was an educator and administrator. Bond will retire this year after serving as superintendent in Augusta County Public Schools for 11 years, which is a notable run in a role for which the average tenure is 3 1/2 years.

“It’s hard to turn the reins over, but I’m ready,” he said.

Bond recalls his time at Virginia Tech, where he formed a unique relationship with his cohort. His favorite professor, M. David Alexander, left a lasting impression.

As he prepares to retire, he emphasized the importance of collaboration.

“The key to success is to surround yourself with good people – people that are better than you,” he said. “Public education needs good people. We need hard workers who have a passion for kids and instruction.”

Related content

For 20 years, School Leaders Institute has helped shape the future of education in Virginia

Written by Jacob Perkins