Civil War Roundtable Explores 1864 Beefsteak Raid at Pamplin Park

The Roanoke Star
April 25, 2025

Pamplin Historical Park & The National Museum of the Civil War Soldier welcomes Mr. J. Michael Moore, who will present on May 1, 2025, at 7:00 pm to the Petersburg Civil War Roundtable. Mr. Moore will share ”The Beefsteak Raid.”

Moore’s presentation will focus on the September 14 through 17, 1864, Beefsteak Raid led by Confederate Major General Wade Hampton. Hampton’s 100-mile raid behind Union lines included 3,000 Confederate cavalrymen whose goal was to capture Union cattle to feed Confederate soldiers. When U.S. President Abraham Lincoln heard of the raid capturing more than 2,000 cattle, he said that it was “the slickest piece of cattle-stealing” he ever heard of.

J. Michael Moore is the curator and registrar for Lee Hall Mansion and Endview Plantation in Newport News, Virginia. He received a bachelor of arts in history from Christopher Newport University and a master of arts in history from Old Dominion University. Since his employment with the City of Newport News, Moore has curated exhibits at historic sites and led battlefield tours throughout Maryland, North Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia. Moore served on the Civil War Sesquicentennial Committees for the City of Newport News, York County, and Williamsburg/James City County. Moore is co-author of “Yorktown’s Civil War Siege: Drums Along the Warwick” and “The Peninsula Campaign of 1862: A Military Analysis” with Kevin Dougherty. Michael has also served as editor and photographic editor for eleven books and written articles for Virginia Cavalcade, North & South, and Military Collector & Historian. A native of Newport News, Moore lives in Yorktown, Virginia.

The Petersburg Civil War Roundtable (PCWRT) will meet the first Thursday of each month (except for the months of June, July and August) at Pamplin Historical Park and the National Museum of the Civil War Soldier from 7:00 pm-8:00 pm. Annual membership is $40.00. Individuals who are already members of Pamplin Historical Park can become members of PCWRT for $20.00. Non-members can attend for $5.00 each meeting. Call (804) 861-2408 for more information.

Previous article
Virginia Farmers May Gain New Market Access in India Trade Deal

