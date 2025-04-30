New online tool tests how taxes shape sugar-sweetened drink purchases

“This tool provides a great opportunity to systematically test the potential effects of these tax proposals on purchasing and consumption,” said Assistant Professor Jeff Stein, interim co-director of the research institute’s Center for Health Behaviors Research and the study’s corresponding author. “It’s an important way to provide a base of evidence to inform taxes or other food policy to ensure that policy is guided by evidence and likely to have the effects we anticipate.”

Researchers tested the marketplace with 73 participants recruited online. Participants qualified for the study if they regularly bought sugar-sweetened drinks, were not on a diet, and were their household’s primary grocery shopper.

With a tax applied, participants purchased significantly less of sugar-sweetened drinks as measured by fluid ounces, number of items, and calories.

“In general, whatever you tax, people will buy less,” said Haylee Downey, a doctoral candidate in Virginia Tech’s Translational Biology, Medicine, and Health Graduate Program and the paper’s first author. “That’s a pretty standard economic concept, and we were able to replicate that with this tool.”

Other researchers have developed small, brick-and-mortar experimental stores for similar studies, but those are costly and can’t replicate the scale of a typical grocery store. Likewise, conducting large-scale studies with those methods is far more challenging. The virtual marketplace makes it easier to have a wide selection of products and to conduct studies with large sample sizes.

Downey and Stein designed the online beverage market to include hundreds of beverage options, from single servings to large multipacks, in a familiar online shopping interface. It builds on the Experimental Tobacco Marketplace, also developed at the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute.