VA Tech Launches VR Workforce Training for Utility Sector

Workforce training is about to get a 21st century overhaul through virtual reality.

Traditionally, one of the best ways to learn how to do a job is to get hands-on experience — make mistakes, try new things, and see what happens. But in a significant role, like working at Virginia Tech Electric Service, a learning mistake could have a widespread impact on people, businesses, and campus life in Blacksburg.

“We’re developing a set of tools so that a trainee can interact with the digital twin of a power system and see the impacts of turning a knob or opening a switch on the grid operations and performance,” said Ali Mehrizi-Sani, professor in the Bradley Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering and director of Virginia Tech’s Power and Energy Center. “There has been a host of modern technologies implemented in the power system that can easily overwhelm the existing workforce, especially as many were trained when some of the new tech wasn’t common.”