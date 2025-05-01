Construction Begins for Carilion Taubman Cancer Center

As Carilion Clinic leads the vision for advancing cancer care close to home, its design and building partners are helping bring the vision to life and doing so with purpose. During an early morning ceremony to kick-off building construction on April 30, contractors RMBB along with Roanoke-based EC Pace, Boxley Ready-Mix, and Carter Machinery united around a shared goal: build a place where healing begins, and hope is tangible.

A powerful visual symbol of that shared commitment was visible on site through RMBB’s newly launched #BuildingACure initiative. An excavator supplied by EC Pace and painted pink by Carter Machinery took center stage, alongside a painted pink concrete truck supplied by Boxley Ready Mix, both serving as a bold and unmistakable reminder of what this project represents.

“We’re proud to partner with Carilion Clinic on this monumental project and to launch our #BuildingACure initiative here in Roanoke,” said Garrett Kastner, Project Manager with RMBB. “The pink equipment stands not just as a construction tool, but also as a recognized symbol of strength and survivorship for patients and their families.”

The construction team of RMBB and EC Pace developed the idea to paint the equipment pink as a symbol of hope and support for the cancer patient and survivor community. Carter Machinery immediately partnered with the team, further demonstrating the widespread commitment to the project’s meaningful purpose.

Mark Pace of EC Pace echoed the importance of visibility and connection in every step of the process.

“Breaking ground isn’t just a technical milestone, it’s a community moment,” said Pace, President of EC Pace. “As local partners, we’re honored to contribute to something that will serve our neighbors for generations. Every machine and crew on this site is part of something bigger than the build.”

Ab Boxley, Owner of Boxley Ready-Mix stood in front of a painted pink concrete truck to emphasize the meaning behind the materials being laid.

“We’re proud to help establish the foundation, both literal and symbolic, for what will be a beacon of care and innovation,” said Boxley. “It’s an honor to stand beside Carilion and fellow contractors in support of something that matters deeply to our entire region.”

Drew Parker, CEO at Carter Machinery, reinforced the significance of supporting a project so deeply rooted in community purpose.

“At Carter Machinery, we believe the work we do should mean something. Seeing our equipment as part of the pink fleet symbolizing strength and healing reminds us why our work matters,” said Parker. “It’s powerful to be part of a build that will touch lives for decades to come.”

Carilion Clinic, the region’s leading not-for-profit healthcare system, will operate the new center as a hub for multidisciplinary care, research, and patient support bringing cutting-edge therapies and whole-person care to one centralized location. Today’s event marks the start of earthwork and a visible step toward realizing that vision.

The Carilion Taubman Cancer Center is expected to open in fall 2027.