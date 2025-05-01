Grant Ready Roanoke Launches to Support Local Nonprofits

A group of emerging and established community organizations is getting the tools, training, and tailored support they need to take their missions to the next level through Grant Ready Roanoke—a new initiative under the City of Roanoke’s broader Engagement Ready Roanoke (ERR) project.

Developed in partnership with the Virginia Tech Institute for Policy and Governance, Grant Ready Roanoke is a six-month program designed to strengthen the local nonprofit network by helping small and informal organizations gain the knowledge and resources needed to grow, sustain, and scale their impact.

“Roanoke is filled with people who care deeply about their communities,” said Neighborhood Services Coordinator Molly Hunter. “Engagement Ready Roanoke is about meeting them where they are and helping them grow the skills and support they need to thrive.”

From a pool of 20 applicants, 10 organizations were selected by committee to participate in the inaugural cohort: House of Bread, Old Southwest Inc., The Bridge Institute, Busk Roanoke!, FEDUP, BRRAG, Historic Gainsboro Preservation District, Rooted Kitchen Collective, Villa Heights Community Unity Initiative, and The Hope Center.

Over the course of the program, these organizations will receive training on key nonprofit topics such as governance, fundraising, and financial management. More importantly, each participant will benefit from technical assistance, tailored coaching, and a supportive peer learning environment.

The program is designed to meet each organization where they are—whether that means incorporating for the first time, preparing to apply for grant funding, or building long-term partnerships.

Along the way, the ERR team will work to foster collaboration and connect the cohort with extended nonprofit networks and continuing education opportunities. Organizations not selected for the initial cohort will still receive a dedicated one-on-one session with the ERR team to support their development.

With Grant Ready Roanoke, the City is investing in the people and grassroots organizations already working to make a difference—ensuring they’re equipped, connected, and ready to grow.