Roanoke Students Compete in 2025 National Civics Bee at Roanoke College

The Roanoke Regional Chamber proudly hosted the local round of the National Civics Bee on April 17, 2025, at Roanoke College, bringing together middle school students from across the region to showcase their civic knowledge and ideas for improving their communities. The event featured a special appearance by U.S. Senator Mark Warner, who delivered inspiring remarks to the student participants and attendees.

Serving as emcee for the event was Dick Daniels, Q99 Program Director and Morning Show host with Wheeler Media Solutions. A sincere thank you goes to our esteemed panel of judges: Delegate Sam Rasoul, Madeline Hanlon with Roanoke County Administration, and Alicha Grubb, Attorney with Gentry Locke.

We congratulate the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners, who will now advance to the Virginia State Civics Bee in Williamsburg on June 7, 2025. We are proud of their hard work and commitment to civic engagement!

A special thank you to P1 Technologies, the event sponsor, for investing in tomorrow’s leaders and making this meaningful event possible.

The National Civics Bee, an initiative of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation, encourages middle school students to learn about civics and contribute solutions to problems facing their communities. Participants compete through essay submissions and live quiz rounds, building leadership, public speaking, and critical thinking skills along the way.

For more information about how to get involved in future civic education initiatives, visit RoanokeChamber.org.