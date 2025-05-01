Miyares Announces $116M Tobacco Settlement for Virginia

Attorney General Jason Miyares announced today that Virginia has received a payment of $116.2 million from the major tobacco companies, including Philip Morris USA Inc., R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company, Scandinavian Tobacco Group Lane, and ITG Brands LLC, as a result of the Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement.

“This $116 million payment is a reminder of the important role Virginia continues to play in holding tobacco companies accountable and protecting public health. The Master Settlement Agreement has not only helped offset healthcare costs tied to smoking-related illnesses, but also put in place strong safeguards to reduce youth access to tobacco products. My office remains committed to enforcing the agreement and ensuring tobacco companies comply with both state and federal law,” said Attorney General Jason Miyares.

The Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement was finalized in 1998. It resolved Virginia’s lawsuit against the major tobacco companies for violations of consumer protection laws and deceptive marketing practices that caused damages to the state, including increased healthcare costs.

Virginia has received approximately $3.5 billion in payments from the Master Settlement Agreement.

Under the Settlement terms, Virginia and 51 other states and U.S. territories receive annual payments, which help defray the cost of healthcare for smoking-related illnesses. The Master Settlement Agreement also contains significant public health protections for Virginians, including restrictions against youth marketing of tobacco products, sales of tobacco brand-name merchandise, and tobacco-sponsored entertainment and sporting events.

Attorney General Jason Miyares and his Tobacco Enforcement Section are responsible for enforcing the Master Settlement Agreement, ensuring Virginia continues to receive its benefits, and regulating Virginia’s tobacco companies under the Settlement’s terms as well as state and federal tobacco laws.

Questions or inquiries regarding the compliance and reports of underage or illicit cigarette sales and distribution should be referred to the Office of the Attorney General’s Tobacco Enforcement Section by phone: (804)786-0148.