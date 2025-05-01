VA Tech Opens New Transit Center for Regional Mobility

Designed for today’s commuters

The Transit Center anchors Virginia Tech’s ongoing push to reduce reliance on personal vehicles and prioritize multimodal transportation. The Orange and Maroon loops — positioned on either side of the building — support the Campus Shuttle, running in opposite directions to ensure faster and easier campus access. The loops also support 16 additional Blacksburg Transit routes and regional transit service from several partners.

Directly behind the Transit Center, the Perry Street Parking Garage now includes two new electric vehicle charging stations. Each station includes two plugs to support a total of four vehicles.

The first floor of the Transit Center includes a rider waiting area along with shower and changing facilities and the Hokie Bike Hub, a hands-on space for bike maintenance and commuter education where cyclists can access tools, attend workshops, and learn to repair their own bicycles. The second floor provides a dedicated break area for BT drivers as well as office space for the university’s Sustainable Transportation team.

“This facility represents a big step toward achieving many of our long-term connectivity, mobility, and environmental stewardship goals,” said Nick Quint, Sustainable Transportation manager at Virginia Tech. “It’s an exciting time. We’re hopeful that this investment will inspire more students, faculty, and staff to explore their transportation options. This is about creating a future where biking, walking, and riding transit are the easy, obvious choices.”

A community celebration

With a giant pair of ceremonial scissors, community leaders, university officials, and the HokieBird came together on March 20 to cut the ribbon on the Transit Center. The moment marked more than just the completion of a building — it celebrated a milestone in sustainable mobility, community collaboration, and regional progress.

The event also featured a campuswide open house where students, employees, and community members could tour the Transit Center. Guests explored the building, spoke with transportation staff, and picked up information about bike repair, cycling workshops, and local commuting resources.

The Hokie Bike Hub was a popular stop during the open house, where visitors learned about self-service bike repair stations, commuter resources, and upcoming programs. Staff were on hand to answer questions, and many attendees walked away with T-shirts commemorating the Transit Center’s grand opening.

Connecting campus and community

The Transit Center supports the university’s Campus Master Plan and Climate Action Commitment and by enhancing access to public transit, encouraging walking and biking, and fostering a more pedestrian-friendly campus. With more than 4.6 million riders each year, BT plays a central role in campus and community life

“Quality of life in Blacksburg will absolutely require a well-planned transportation network for commuters and visitors,” said Blacksburg Mayor Leslie Hager-Smith. “Mass transit moves the most people: BT’s ridership and popularity, which grow every year, are proof. But we need to add infrastructure for pedestrians and bikers, while subduing the automobile traffic on our streets. The new BT Transit Center is a stellar example.”

Director of Transit Brian Booth said bringing BT and Virginia Tech’s Sustainable Transportation team under one roof will make it easier to coordinate public and alternative transportation across the region.

“The opening of the new Transit Center provides great opportunity for the future of both local and regional transportation,” Booth said. “Sharing space with Virginia Tech’s Sustainable Transportation department allows for the promotion and coordination of all modes of alternative and sustainable transportation, further advancing Town Council’s strategic goals for ‘Moving People, Not Cars.’”

Virginia Tech’s leadership also recognized the roles of the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation the Federal Transit Administration, and the Town of Blacksburg in bringing the vision to life.

“This is a transformational moment—not just for campus, but for the entire region,” said Tiffany Robinson, director of the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation. “And this is only the beginning.”

By Linda Hazelwood