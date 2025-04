Virginia Universities Team Up to Tackle AI Cybersecurity Risks

The Commonwealth Cyber Initiative (CCI) awarded 18 seed grants to nine Virginia public universities for a total of $1.61 million to address cybersecurity issues in artificial intelligence (AI).

“Through these funded projects, CCI researchers are advancing AI to improve security and privacy,” said Luiz DaSilva, CCI’s executive director. “They are also instrumental in fixing new vulnerabilities brought about by the widespread adoption of AI in our systems.”

Researchers are from Christopher Newport University, George Mason University, Old Dominion University, University of Virginia, Virginia Commonwealth University, Virginia Military Institute, Virginia State University, Virginia Tech, and William & Mary. Funded by the state, CCI is making Virginia a global leader in cybersecurity and has more than 40 Virginia universities and colleges focused on workforce development, innovation, and research

Cybersecurity and AI

CCI researchers are using generative AI to increase the security of iris biometrics, leveraging large language models (LLMs) to analyze security vulnerabilities in software, and employing privacy-preserving learning for public health surveillance.

AI is routinely used to detect malicious activity. For example, credit card companies use AI to flag unusual purchases, and system administrators use it to identify known attacks and combat “zero day” exploits on computer systems.

The flip side is that malicious players also develop attacks that target AI systems, Da Silva said. Such attacks include data poisoning to manipulate data used to train an AI system so that it comes up with wrong outputs, or to create a backdoor that can be exploited for unauthorized access to information. AI can also be used to power ransomware attacks and social engineering attacks, through phishing that is increasingly sophisticated and targeted. And jailbreak attacks aim at bypassing security measures built around LLMs.

Funded projects in the Cybersecurity for AI and AI for Cybersecurity Program

By Michele McDonald