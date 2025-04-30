Member One Donation Funds TAP Head Start Bus Program

Thanks partly to a $50,000 donation from Member One, a division of Virginia Credit Union, Roanoke-based nonprofit Total Action for Progress (TAP) is now offering bus transportation for children participating in TAP’s Head Start and Early Head Start programs.

Member One joined with TAP for an April 10 event to celebrate the new bus, which will be used daily to transport children to and from the Head Start facility. It will also be used for student field trips.

Member One donated $100,000, half supporting TAP’s transportation initiatives for its Head Start programs and half supporting the nonprofit’s Domestic Violence Services program, which provides safe housing for families fleeing domestic violence.

“TAP identified transportation as a critical need for its Head Start programs, noting that transportation plays a crucial role in both enrollment and attendance. For many low-income, working families, TAP’s Head Start programs represent an important opportunity to prepare kids for school. Unfortunately, transportation can pose a significant challenge for some families,” said Member One Market President Tim Rowe. “But we are so pleased to support our friends at TAP as they work to address that need and proud to see the tremendous impact of our donation in supporting local families and TAP’s vital, community-focused work.”