First Lady Youngkin Highlights Fentanyl Prevention Across Virginia

Thursday, First Lady of Virginia Suzanne S. Youngkin joined Virginia State Health Commissioner Dr. Karen Shelton and local leaders at the Eanes-Pittman Safety Training Center in Chesterfield County to highlight the region’s innovative and community-led efforts to combat the fentanyl crisis. The event is part of the First Lady’s It Only Takes One initiative, which brings attention to the dangers of fentanyl and empowers local communities with tools for prevention, intervention, and recovery.

A testament to the impact of sustained prevention efforts, new data from the Virginia Department of Health shows fentanyl-related overdose deaths in Virginia have declined by 44% year-over-year and are down more than 46% from their peak in 2021. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Virginia leads the nation in the percentage decline in drug overdose deaths between November 2023 and November 2024. In Chesterfield specifically, fentanyl overdose deaths are down 49.3% since 2023.

“Chesterfield is a shining example of what is possible when a caring, convicted community mobilizes supports and services for the vulnerable,” said First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin. “Limiting fatal overdoses to single digits in 2024, Chesterfield’s efforts are saving lives – underscoring the fact that it only takes one conversation, one resource, or one leader to spark meaningful change.”

The Chesterfield event spotlighted a range of local programs and partnerships designed to prevent overdoses and expand access to recovery tools. Community members, first responders, school leaders, and peer recovery specialists came together to share their stories and strategies for creating a more resilient and informed region.

“Virginia is making measurable progress, but there’s more work ahead,” said Dr. Karen Shelton, Virginia State Health Commissioner. “Chesterfield’s comprehensive, coordinated response, grounded in data and delivered through community partnerships, is a blueprint for what effective prevention looks like.”

“Thanks to Chesterfield’s Mental Health Support Services team and our community-based coalitions, we’re creating a safety net that is working,” said Kathy Reed, MA, ICPS, Executive Director at Substance Abuse Free Environment Inc. (SAFE) in Chesterfield. “This event shows what’s possible when local leadership and state support align around the shared mission of saving lives.”

Chesterfield County has implemented a multi-pronged approach to combat the opioid epidemic, including:

Free distribution of naloxone and test strips at libraries, jails, and through mobile outreach

A peer-led, trauma-informed recovery program (HARP) within the county jail

Prevention education initiatives in schools, such as the Stay SAFE toolkit and student PSA competitions

Biannual medication take-back events and same-day recovery access through Fire/EMS partnerships

The It Only Takes One initiative, in partnership with the Virginia Foundation for Healthy Youth and the Virginia Department of Health, continues to deliver educational resources, community trainings, and awareness campaigns across the Commonwealth. These efforts include the launch of the It Only Takes One newsletter, statewide resource distribution to media outlets and healthcare providers, outreach to Community Services Boards and higher education institutions, the creation of a robust online resource hub, support for Operation FREE (Fentanyl Awareness, Reduction, Enforcement, and Eradication) – law enforcement efforts to disrupt the distribution of, and confiscate, illicit drugs, the Fentanyl Family Ambassadors program, which now includes more than 100 ambassadors, and the It Only Takes One Public Service Announcement (PSA) that was released on April 29th in observance of National Fentanyl Awareness Day.

This work is complemented by significant bipartisan legislation passed in the 2025 General Assembly session aimed at curbing fentanyl and synthetic opioid misuse:

SB 746 / HB 2657 (Sen. Ryan McDougle / Del. Joshua Thomas): Allows for individuals who distribute fentanyl that results in the death of another person to be charged with a felony.

SB 1240 / HB2774 (Sen. Glen Sturtevant / Del. JJ Singh):Requires public school principals and heads of private schools in the Commonwealth to report certain information to the parents of enrolled students within 24 hours of a confirmed or suspected school-connected student overdose, as defined in the bill.

SB 469 (Sen. Mark Obenshain): Prohibits the purchase, sale, or distribution of pill presses and encapsulating machines used to manufacture counterfeit drugs.

SB 498 (Sen. Jennifer Carroll Foy): Requires the Virginia Board of Education to develop school-connected overdose response guidelines and parental notification policies.

SB 614 / HB 1187 (Sen. Ghazala Hashmi / Del. Christopher Head): Establish penalties for the unauthorized possession or sale of xylazine for human use.

SB 726 / HB 732 (Sen. Mamie Locke / Del. Schuyler VanValkenburg): Mandate opioid overdose prevention and reversal education in public schools.

HB 342 (Del. Emily Brewer): Requires state agencies to maintain opioid antagonists like naloxone for overdose response.

Additionally, the Youngkin administration has committed $1.4 billion in new funding through its Right Help, Right Now initiative to strengthen behavioral health care services across Virginia.

Fentanyl remains the leading cause of drug-related deaths in Virginia. The It Only Takes One initiative is committed to equipping Virginians with the knowledge, tools, and partnerships they need to protect their families and communities.