Home Prices Keep Climbing as Listings Surge in Virginia

Active listings across Virginia jumped 35.5% in April—the biggest year-over-year gain since 2019—yet closed sales nudged down 0.8 %, according to the April 2025 Virginia Home Sales Report released by Virginia REALTORS®.

In total, there were 9,334 homes sold throughout the state last month, 74 fewer than a year ago. Year-to-date sales activity through April is 3.1% lower than the same time last year, marking Virginia’s third consecutive month of sales slowdowns compared to 2024.

For the second month in a row, pending sales activity went up in Virginia, albeit slightly. There were 9,962 pending sales across the commonwealth in April—a 1.5% increase over April 2024. Pending sales increased 5.6% from March to April which is a typical spring market bump up with more buyers and sellers entering the market. “Both closed sales and pending sales are trailing 2024 levels through April,” says Virginia REALTORS® Chief Economist Ryan Price. “This could be a reflection of uncertainty with the employment landscape in some parts of the state, as well as mortgage rates which have been hovering in the upper 6% range so far this year.”

Virginia had 21,739 active listings at the end of April—5,692 more than a year ago, a significant 35.5% jump. Inventory growth that began in 2024 has continued into 2025, offering some supply-side relief for buyers, but elevated mortgage rates and climbing prices pose affordability challenges for many, especially first-time buyers.

Virginia continues to see median home price growth in most local markets. In April, the statewide median sales price was $425,000. This is $8,453 higher than last April, a 2% increase. Nearly 70% of the state’s local markets had a higher median sales prices compared to last year.

Homes took a little over a week to sell in Virginia, on average, last month. The median days on market was 10 days across the state, increasing from 7 days last April. “While homes are staying on the market slightly longer than they were last year, the current days on market is still quite low by historical standards,” says Virginia REALTORS® 2025 President Lorraine Arora.

The Virginia Home Sales Report is published by Virginia REALTORS®. Click here to view the full April 2025 Virginia Home Sales Report.