Member One Donates to VT Carilion Henrietta Lacks Scholarship

The Roanoke Star
May 29, 2025

Member One, a division of Virginia Credit Union, will contribute a total of $50,000 during the next five years to support the Henrietta Lacks Excellence in Medicine Scholarship at the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine. The scholarship provides financial assistance for Carilion School of Medicine students who are members of an underrepresented population in the medical field.

The scholarship honors Henrietta Lacks, an African-American and Roanoke native, who was diagnosed and treated for cervical cancer in Baltimore. Ultimately, her cancer treatments proved unsuccessful, and Lacks died on Oct. 4, 1951, at the age of 31.

However, a sample of her cancer cells shared with researchers has played a significant role in supporting more than seven decades of medical discoveries, from vaccines for polio and COVID-19 to studies of the human genome to treatments for cancer and HIV/AIDS. More than 110,000 scientific publications cited the use of her so-called “immortal cells,” including three instances of Nobel Prize-winning research, according to the National Institutes of Health.

“We proudly honor the contributions of Roanoke native Henrietta Lacks to science and modern medicine,” said Member One Market President Tim Rowe. “We also recognize that every aspect of medical school is incredibly challenging, and through the support of this scholarship, Member One welcomes the opportunity to ensure the financial demands are less of an obstacle for deserving students at the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine.”

The Henrietta Lacks Excellence in Medicine Scholarship was recently established by the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine. To learn more about Henrietta Lacks’ legacy and the scholarship in her name, visit: https://medicine.vtc.vt.edu/giving.html.

“We are deeply grateful to Member One for the generous gift to the Henrietta Lacks Excellence in Medicine Scholarship. Their support not only honors the legacy of a woman who changed the course of science but also helps empower our medical students to pursue their calling,” said Lee Learman, dean of the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine. “Gifts like these are critical in allowing future physicians to focus on what matters most — providing compassionate, excellent care to the patients and communities who need them.”

Member One is committed to charitable giving and community engagement. Last year, the organization donated more than $171,500 to charitable groups, contributed $56,400 to various community organizations, and reached 1,487 individuals through its financial education courses. The organization’s staff also volunteered 670 hours to various local nonprofits and community groups.

AG Miyares Urges Meta to Protect Children from AI Exploitation Risks 

