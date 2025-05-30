Youngkin Announces Nightingale’s $5.8M Richmond Expansion

Governor Glenn Youngkin has announced that Nightingale Ice Cream Sandwiches, a Richmond-based, handcrafted, small batch ice cream company, is investing $5.8 million to move into a new production facility and corporate headquarters in the City of Richmond. The project will create 166 new jobs.

“The opening of Nightingale’s new ice cream production facility is a tremendous win for our Commonwealth,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Not only does it celebrate the spirit of local innovation and entrepreneurship, but it also brings 166 good-paying jobs to hardworking Virginians.”

“This project isn’t just about delicious treats—it’s about creating new jobs, boosting our local economy, and showing the world that our region is open for business,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Juan Pablo Segura. “I’m proud to support projects like this that bring creativity, opportunity, and growth to the people we serve.”

Established by a husband-and-wife team in 2016, Nightingale Ice Cream manufactures specialty ice cream sandwiches that are non-GMO and free of artificial ingredients and dye. Nightingale is now found in over 5,000 chain and independent grocers nationwide, including Whole Foods Market, Kroger, The Fresh Market, and Harris Teeter. Year over year, the company has doubled in size and has outgrown its current production facility. The new location will serve as a production facility and corporate headquarters.

“What began in the kitchen of a Richmond restaurant has grown into something beyond what we ever imagined,” said Nightingale Ice Cream CEO, President, and Co-Founder Hannah Pollack. “Receiving this support from the Commonwealth is an incredible honor and a powerful vote of confidence in our vision. We’re deeply grateful for the support which will help us accelerate our growth while staying true to our Richmond, Virginia roots. As we expand, our commitment to this community remains stronger than ever.”

Led by culinary duo Hannah Pollack and Xavier Meers, and handcrafted in small batches, Nightingale ice cream sandwiches include 14% butterfat ice cream, freshly baked cookies and homemade inclusions. The new facility is located on a 5.01-acre lot and was originally constructed in 1983. It is approximately 29,000 square feet, with 24,000 square feet designated for production use.

“I congratulate Hannah Pollack and Xavier Meers for the wonderful and continued success of Nightingale Ice Cream Sandwiches,” said Senator Ghazala Hashmi. “Theirs is truly a Richmond and American story of grit, determination, and perseverance. Their expansion of operations within Richmond itself and the creation of 166 new jobs demonstrates Nightingale’s commitment to our city and its people.”

“Nightingale is a true homegrown success story – founded right here in Richmond, their delicious ice cream sandwiches can now be found at stores across the country,” said Delegate Rae Cousins. “Nightingale’s expansion, with the support of VEDP, underscores their commitment to our city and reflects the strength of Richmond’s thriving food scene. On a personal note, I have always loved their ice cream sandwiches – whether sharing one with my daughter or enjoying one at the end of a long work day. I am thrilled to see Nightingale’s continued growth and grateful for their continued investment in our community.”

“Nightingale is a homegrown Richmond success story—what began with the creativity and vision of founders Hannah Pollack and Xavier Meers has grown into a nationally recognized brand,” said City of Richmond Mayor Danny Avula. “We’re proud to support their continued expansion through local tools like the Enterprise Zone program, which helps small businesses grow, reinvest, and create quality jobs right here in our community.”

“It’s wonderful to be able to help a growing local business such as Nightingale, which has produced a tasty treat that’s reaching beyond the Richmond region’s borders,” said Greater Richmond Partnership President and CEO Jennifer Wakefield. “We were notified to Nightingale’s needs from our website and were able to assist alongside our local and state partners.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the City of Richmond and the Greater Richmond Partnership to secure the project for Virginia and will support Nightingale’s job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program, which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for citizens.